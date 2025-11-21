Republicans in US Congress prepare to defy Trump - NYT

Republicans in the US Congress are preparing to confront President Donald Trump. The recent decision to release materials from the case of the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein could be the final straw in this matter, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication states that the willingness of Republicans in Congress to confront Trump is the clearest evidence that Republican lawmakers are beginning to look beyond Trump's term and think about their self-preservation in next year's midterm elections.

In addition, polls show that Trump and his party are in a weakened state ahead of the 2026 elections, which will determine control of Congress. The president's influence may also further diminish when filing deadlines pass and primaries are held next year, The New York Times writes.

At the same time, Trump continues to wield enormous power and can count on the firm support of tens of millions of voters who support the MAGA (Make America Great Again - ed.) slogan.

This gives him influence over Republicans and will allow him to continue trying to impose his will on Capitol Hill, even despite growing nervousness within the Republican Party about the upcoming elections.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to move forward with a bill on sanctions against Russia. This provides for a 500 percent tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian uranium, gas, and oil.