Republicans in US Congress prepare to defy Trump - NYT

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
05:29 AM • 11504 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:00 AM • 16174 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
04:07 AM • 22971 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 15154 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 19740 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 22684 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 20882 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 29375 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 45773 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37915 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
95%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of LymanNovember 20, 10:52 PM • 13483 views
occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territoriesNovember 20, 11:10 PM • 14678 views
Taras Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel for economic cooperation developmentNovember 20, 11:51 PM • 6920 views
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war02:58 AM • 12603 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 12511 views
Publications
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine04:07 AM • 22973 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 50402 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 64020 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 70842 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 71474 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 12760 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 34684 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 48723 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 70732 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 67129 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Tesla Model Y
ChatGPT

Republicans in US Congress prepare to defy Trump - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2486 views

Republicans in the US Congress are preparing to defy President Donald Trump, viewing it as proof that they are looking beyond his term in office.

Republicans in US Congress prepare to defy Trump - NYT

Republicans in the US Congress are preparing to confront President Donald Trump. The recent decision to release materials from the case of the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein could be the final straw in this matter, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication states that the willingness of Republicans in Congress to confront Trump is the clearest evidence that Republican lawmakers are beginning to look beyond Trump's term and think about their self-preservation in next year's midterm elections.

In addition, polls show that Trump and his party are in a weakened state ahead of the 2026 elections, which will determine control of Congress. The president's influence may also further diminish when filing deadlines pass and primaries are held next year, The New York Times writes.

At the same time, Trump continues to wield enormous power and can count on the firm support of tens of millions of voters who support the MAGA (Make America Great Again - ed.) slogan.

This gives him influence over Republicans and will allow him to continue trying to impose his will on Capitol Hill, even despite growing nervousness within the Republican Party about the upcoming elections.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to move forward with a bill on sanctions against Russia. This provides for a 500 percent tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian uranium, gas, and oil.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
Jeffrey Epstein
The New York Times
Republican Party (United States)
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States