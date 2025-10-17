$41.640.12
"No Kings" protests against the Trump administration return to the US: October 18 could see record turnout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

On October 18, millions of people across the United States will demonstrate under the slogan "No Kings." In the House of Representatives, Republican leaders stated that this is a "demonstration against the USA." There are also comments that the rallies are intended to distract from the shutdown of Congress.

"No Kings" protests against the Trump administration return to the US: October 18 could see record turnout

Organizers of more than 2,600 demonstrations expect a record turnout across the country tomorrow. The US House of Representatives commented, calling the thousands of planned marches in 50 states a "demonstration against America." This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News and ORF.

Details

Across the United States on Saturday, October 18, supporters of the "No Kings" protests against the administration of US President Donald Trump will gather. 2,600 rallies are expected in 50 states. Cities such as New York, San Francisco, Washington, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta. It is likely that the number of participants will exceed five million people who joined the protests that took place in the summer, forming 2,200 events in various parts of the United States.

It should be noted that the "No Kings" movement began in early 2025, in response to what organizers call the authoritarian behavior of the Trump administration. The protest movement is multi-layered - it is organized by a broad coalition of trade union, civil rights, and activist groups.

The US Republican Party reacted. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the protests a "demonstration against the US" and said they were organized by "the wing that supports Hamas and Antifa."

Deputy Majority Leader Tom Emmer and Majority Leader Steve Scalise argued that the protests were designed to distract from the congressional shutdown.

Recall

In various US cities, on June 14, "No Kings" protests took place against the backdrop of the country's army's 250th anniversary, as well as US leader Donald Trump's birthday.

Ihor Telezhnikov

