We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15743 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 28729 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64790 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213837 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122627 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310769 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213751 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131877 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213837 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254349 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310769 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

07:44 PM • 3106 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

05:58 PM • 14210 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45422 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Parades, masquerades and performances: Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated St. Patrick's Day in Ireland

Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.

News of the World • March 17, 04:09 PM • 142182 views

The Air India flight made a 10-hour journey to nowhere due to clogged toilets

The Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US due to a malfunction of 11 out of 12 toilets on board. 300 passengers spent 10 hours in the air, after which they were provided temporary shelter in Chicago.

Society • March 9, 09:04 PM • 43756 views

The CIA secret base accidentally ended up on the list of government buildings for sale

The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.

News of the World • March 9, 03:59 PM • 27747 views

US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters

ICE has developed a four-step program to track and deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the United States. The Trump administration is reintroducing harsh immigration enforcement measures, including detention in courts.

News of the World • February 23, 05:03 PM • 32786 views

Egg prices in the US break records due to bird flu

Egg prices in the United States have risen 7-fold in two years due to bird flu, which has killed 104 million laying hens. The largest grocery chains impose restrictions on the purchase of eggs due to the shortage.

News of the World • February 4, 04:28 PM • 27469 views

Trump administration rescinds protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans

The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

News of the World • January 29, 12:53 PM • 23725 views

US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago

US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.

News of the World • January 27, 07:33 AM • 28398 views

Trump administration prepares large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants in Chicago - WSJ

Chicago plans to conduct a week-long operation to deport illegal immigrants who have committed minor offenses. The operation will involve up to 200 law enforcement officers.

News of the World • January 18, 02:24 AM • 41616 views

Body found in wheel well of a plane after landing in Hawaii

The body of a man was found in the landing gear compartment of a United Airlines Boeing 787-10 after landing on Maui. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, and the deceased has not been identified.

News of the World • December 26, 06:56 AM • 15321 views

Director Chris Columbus reveals the secrets of the movie “Home Alone”: details

Chris Columbus explained that Kevin's mother was a successful fashion designer and his father could work in advertising. The director also said that he watched 300 children at the casting, although he wanted to cast Kalkin right away.

Society • December 26, 02:07 AM • 21528 views

Michelle Obama talks about Christmas plans and difficulties with gifts for Barack

The former US first lady shared her plans to spend Christmas in Hawaii and spoke about the difficulties in choosing a gift for Barack. The Obamas' family traditions have remained unchanged since leaving the White House.

News of the World • December 17, 04:25 PM • 74006 views

A murderer who committed a crime 50 years ago was found in the United States with the help of genetic genealogy

An 84-year-old man was arrested in Wisconsin for a murder committed in 1974. The suspect was found thanks to genetic genealogy, which was used for the first time in this case.

News of the World • November 10, 03:20 AM • 39666 views

MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine

The band ANTITELA has completed the Culture VS War tour in the United States, raising UAH 10 million for the GUR. The project included a documentary screening, meetings with communities and politicians, and charity auctions.

Society • October 4, 06:45 AM • 14744 views
Exclusive

Mayor of Brovary: Sister cities are always ready to host children of our servicemen and fallen soldiers for vacation

Children of military personnel and fallen soldiers from the Brovary community had a rest in the twin cities. Since 2022, more than 200 children have been rehabilitated in France, Croatia, the United States, Poland, and Germany.

Society • October 1, 01:59 PM • 116379 views

Harris officially becomes Democratic presidential candidate

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She will become the second person of color and the second female nominee from a major party in US history.

News of the World • August 2, 05:42 PM • 25301 views

Trump steps up attacks on Harris, but U.S. vice president responds with political gain

US Vice President Kamala Harris has condemned Donald Trump's false claims about her racial identity. She said America deserves better and refused to engage in a debate with the former president.

News of the World • August 2, 10:00 AM • 19444 views

Trump says Harris is pretending to be black to appeal to voters

Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris had recently started posing as a black woman to gain favor with African Americans. He also claimed that illegal immigrants were taking jobs away from black Americans.

Society • August 1, 12:21 AM • 113310 views

Trump “probably” will debate Harris, but leaves room for refusal

Trump said he would 'probably' debate Kamala Harris before the election, but left open the possibility of refusing. He pointed to his lead in the polls and his criticism of 'fake news' as potential reasons for declining.

News of the World • July 30, 06:06 AM • 20329 views

Sinaloa cartel leaders arrested in the United States

Ismael Sambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, key figures in the Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa, surrendered to the US authorities in Texas. They are accused of large-scale drug smuggling and related violence.

News of the World • July 26, 05:34 AM • 18513 views

World Tofu Day, Esperanto Day, International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems. What else can be celebrated on July 26

Today, July 26, healthy food lovers can join the celebration of World Tofu Day. In Europe and the United States, tofu began to gain popularity in the second half of the twentieth century, when people became interested in healthy eating.

UNN Lite • July 26, 03:09 AM • 105366 views

Democratic leaders in Congress support Harris' candidacy for the presidency

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.

News of the World • July 23, 06:41 PM • 21441 views

For fans of science fiction, detective stories, comedies and adventures: what to watch this weekend

A selection of exciting sci-fi, horror, comedy, and drama films to watch this weekend, including Don't Look Up, Battle for the Earth, Bird Box, Blade Runner 2049, and Knocking on the Door.

UNN Lite • July 5, 05:54 PM • 118463 views

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York City

Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Hampton, New York, after passing a stop sign and failing a sobriety test.

News of the World • June 19, 03:14 PM • 103977 views

At the age of 86, Michelle Obama's mother

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Shields Robinson, who lived in the White House to help care for her grandchildren during Barack Obama's presidency, has died at the age of 86.

Society • May 31, 10:55 PM • 38147 views

Sydney's bid for the World Marathon was boosted by a record number of participants - 24,000 runners

Sydney's bid to join the world's marathons has received an additional boost after it reached a record number of participants in 2024 - 24,000 runners, the largest audience for an Australian endurance marathon.

Sports • May 1, 03:25 PM • 23387 views

Rhino Protection Day, School Principals' Day, Spring and Labor Day. What else can be celebrated on May 1

Today, on May 1, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world are joining various events to mark World Rhino Day. Today, more than 11 thousand rhinos live throughout Africa

UNN Lite • May 1, 03:03 AM • 137855 views

187 thousand Ukrainians have moved to the United States over two years of war

In the 2 years since the Russian invasion, the US program "Unite for Ukraine" has resettled 187,000 Ukrainians to the US with relative efficiency and little difficulty.

Our people abroad • April 23, 05:46 AM • 18490 views

A runner with Down syndrome sets a record in the London Marathon and gets into the Guinness Book

Lloyd Martin, a 19-year-old runner with Down syndrome, became the youngest person with intellectual disability to complete the London Marathon, setting a Guinness World Record.

UNN Lite • April 22, 03:25 PM • 110857 views

The US is preparing to seize Trump's assets

The New York Attorney General's Office has filed court orders for the possible seizure of Donald Trump's assets, including his Seven Springs golf course and estate, as part of efforts to recover $464 million from Trump and his family following a recent court ruling against them.

Politics • March 22, 03:15 AM • 44735 views

Valentine's Day, Library Lovers Day. What else can be celebrated on February 14

Today, February 14, marks the most romantic holiday of the year - St. Valentine's Day. There are several legends about the origin of this holiday.

UNN Lite • February 14, 04:13 AM • 31338 views