Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.
The Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US due to a malfunction of 11 out of 12 toilets on board. 300 passengers spent 10 hours in the air, after which they were provided temporary shelter in Chicago.
The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.
ICE has developed a four-step program to track and deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the United States. The Trump administration is reintroducing harsh immigration enforcement measures, including detention in courts.
Egg prices in the United States have risen 7-fold in two years due to bird flu, which has killed 104 million laying hens. The largest grocery chains impose restrictions on the purchase of eggs due to the shortage.
The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.
Chicago plans to conduct a week-long operation to deport illegal immigrants who have committed minor offenses. The operation will involve up to 200 law enforcement officers.
The body of a man was found in the landing gear compartment of a United Airlines Boeing 787-10 after landing on Maui. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, and the deceased has not been identified.
Chris Columbus explained that Kevin's mother was a successful fashion designer and his father could work in advertising. The director also said that he watched 300 children at the casting, although he wanted to cast Kalkin right away.
The former US first lady shared her plans to spend Christmas in Hawaii and spoke about the difficulties in choosing a gift for Barack. The Obamas' family traditions have remained unchanged since leaving the White House.
An 84-year-old man was arrested in Wisconsin for a murder committed in 1974. The suspect was found thanks to genetic genealogy, which was used for the first time in this case.
The band ANTITELA has completed the Culture VS War tour in the United States, raising UAH 10 million for the GUR. The project included a documentary screening, meetings with communities and politicians, and charity auctions.
Children of military personnel and fallen soldiers from the Brovary community had a rest in the twin cities. Since 2022, more than 200 children have been rehabilitated in France, Croatia, the United States, Poland, and Germany.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She will become the second person of color and the second female nominee from a major party in US history.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has condemned Donald Trump's false claims about her racial identity. She said America deserves better and refused to engage in a debate with the former president.
Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris had recently started posing as a black woman to gain favor with African Americans. He also claimed that illegal immigrants were taking jobs away from black Americans.
Trump said he would 'probably' debate Kamala Harris before the election, but left open the possibility of refusing. He pointed to his lead in the polls and his criticism of 'fake news' as potential reasons for declining.
Ismael Sambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, key figures in the Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa, surrendered to the US authorities in Texas. They are accused of large-scale drug smuggling and related violence.
Today, July 26, healthy food lovers can join the celebration of World Tofu Day. In Europe and the United States, tofu began to gain popularity in the second half of the twentieth century, when people became interested in healthy eating.
Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.
A selection of exciting sci-fi, horror, comedy, and drama films to watch this weekend, including Don't Look Up, Battle for the Earth, Bird Box, Blade Runner 2049, and Knocking on the Door.
Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Hampton, New York, after passing a stop sign and failing a sobriety test.
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Shields Robinson, who lived in the White House to help care for her grandchildren during Barack Obama's presidency, has died at the age of 86.
Sydney's bid to join the world's marathons has received an additional boost after it reached a record number of participants in 2024 - 24,000 runners, the largest audience for an Australian endurance marathon.
Today, on May 1, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world are joining various events to mark World Rhino Day. Today, more than 11 thousand rhinos live throughout Africa
In the 2 years since the Russian invasion, the US program "Unite for Ukraine" has resettled 187,000 Ukrainians to the US with relative efficiency and little difficulty.
Lloyd Martin, a 19-year-old runner with Down syndrome, became the youngest person with intellectual disability to complete the London Marathon, setting a Guinness World Record.
The New York Attorney General's Office has filed court orders for the possible seizure of Donald Trump's assets, including his Seven Springs golf course and estate, as part of efforts to recover $464 million from Trump and his family following a recent court ruling against them.
Today, February 14, marks the most romantic holiday of the year - St. Valentine's Day. There are several legends about the origin of this holiday.