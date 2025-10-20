United plane's window could have been shattered by a meteorite: investigators are considering an unusual version of the incident at an altitude of 11 km

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
03:34 PM • 11862 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 21881 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 23210 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 32685 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 65404 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29944 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 30454 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11544 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26249 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26632 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.8m/s
87%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 20311 views
Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social mediaOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 6380 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood02:41 PM • 10184 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 13911 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 8068 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 14027 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 65413 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 46365 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 117715 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 83822 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Budapest
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 8244 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 67283 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 64547 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 84035 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 81665 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
WhatsApp
The New York Times

United plane's window could have been shattered by a meteorite: investigators are considering an unusual version of the incident at an altitude of 11 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

American investigators are considering a version of a collision with space debris or a meteorite that led to a crack in the windshield of a United Airlines plane. The incident occurred at an altitude of 11 kilometers during a flight from Denver to Los Angeles.

United plane's window could have been shattered by a meteorite: investigators are considering an unusual version of the incident at an altitude of 11 km

American investigators are investigating an incident involving a United Airlines passenger plane whose windshield cracked during a flight at an altitude of about 11 kilometers. According to preliminary estimates, the cause could have been a collision with space debris or a small meteorite. This is stated in the Business Insider material, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Thursday when United Flight 1093 was flying from Denver to Los Angeles. 37 minutes after takeoff, near Moab, Utah, the Boeing 737 Max began to descend, and soon after abruptly changed course and headed to Salt Lake City, where it landed safely.

The US National Transportation Safety Board announced that it is investigating a "windshield crack during cruise flight" and is currently collecting data from radars, weather systems, and flight recorders. The damaged glass was sent to a laboratory for examination.

Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SM17.10.25, 14:12 • 14494 views

United Airlines confirmed the damage to the windshield, noting that it is multi-layered and capable of withstanding local impacts without compromising the cabin's integrity. Passengers were transferred to another plane, which arrived in Los Angeles five hours late.

Pilot's hand during the accident
Pilot's hand during the accident

Traces of molten particles were found on the glass surface, indicating possible contact with a meteorite or a fragment of space debris. This became one of the main versions of the investigation.

The damaged aircraft was subsequently transferred to United's technical center in Chicago-Rockford, where specialists are conducting additional checks before returning it to service.

Cargo plane crashes into sea in Hong Kong immediately after landing: two dead20.10.25, 02:53 • 3516 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Meteorite
Utah
Sukhoi Su-30
Denver
Boeing 737 MAX
Hong Kong
Crimea
Chicago
Los Angeles