Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SM
Kyiv • UNN
Reconnaissance assets of the Ukrainian Navy recorded radio intercepts about the ignition of two engines and the ejection of the crew of a Russian Su-30SM. Presumably, the fighter jet was shot down by its own air defense during a UAV attack in the western-northern part of occupied Crimea.
The Russian army, probably during the repulsion of a UAV attack using air defense systems, shot down its own Su-30SM, reports UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Naval intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received radio intercepts about the ignition of 2 engines and the ejection of the crew of the Russian invaders' Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission in the western-northern part of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Probably, the enemy, while repelling a UAV attack using air defense systems, shot down its own multi-role fighter
Recall
As reported by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russians shot down their own plane over temporarily occupied Crimea during a night drone attack.