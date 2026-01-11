In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, heating and electricity have been restored, but significant improvement is expected by Thursday - Prime Minister

In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, given the scale of the damage, heat and electricity supply have been restored in record time, but planned and emergency shutdown schedules are in effect, and significant improvement in the situation in Kyiv will take time - the government is aiming for Thursday, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We continue to work on overcoming the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system. This week there was not a single day without shelling of energy facilities and critical infrastructure. In total, 44 attacks were recorded," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the enemy launched the main strikes on Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kyiv, including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

"In Kyiv, the Russians carried out one of the largest attacks on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war. The enemy deliberately hit with ballistic missiles, including heat-generating facilities," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the situation was further complicated by difficult weather conditions and a significant drop in temperature.

"Every day we receive reports from energy workers, the State Emergency Service and military administrations. I personally control the progress of restoration work. We understand that the lack of light and heat is a difficult test, especially in the cold. Therefore, our key task is to restore basic living conditions to people as soon as possible. Despite all the challenges, Ukrainian energy workers are working in extremely difficult conditions and are doing their best," the Prime Minister noted.

According to her, "this week alone, electricity supply has been restored to almost 700,000 consumers across the country."

Kyiv

"In the capital, given the scale of the damage, the supply of heat and electricity has been restored in record time. At the same time, due to objective reasons, planned and emergency shutdown schedules are currently in effect. Significant improvement in the situation in Kyiv will take time - we are aiming for Thursday," Svyrydenko noted.

She listed what the government is doing:

We provide and will continue to provide all necessary support to generating companies - equipment, resources, machinery, with the involvement of the State Emergency Service - for the fastest possible recovery. There is a government decision according to which strategically important critical infrastructure facilities are not disconnected, which helps stabilize the energy system. All invincibility points have been deployed, and their audit has been conducted. State and large companies are involved in supporting people. We are increasing electricity imports. I instructed the State Emergency Service, together with local authorities, to immediately install high-power generators to reduce the load on the central system - the work is ongoing. During difficult weather conditions, the educational and work processes have been optimized. Stable and uninterrupted operation of the medical system has been ensured.

Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy