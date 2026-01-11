$42.990.00
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 4084 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
06:05 AM • 12629 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 21763 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 32600 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 52889 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 39168 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 32090 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36078 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 58954 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40382 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, heating and electricity have been restored, but significant improvement is expected by Thursday - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

After a massive Russian attack, heating and electricity supply has been restored in Kyiv, but blackout schedules are in effect. The government is aiming for Thursday for a significant improvement in the situation.

In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, heating and electricity have been restored, but significant improvement is expected by Thursday - Prime Minister

In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, given the scale of the damage, heat and electricity supply have been restored in record time, but planned and emergency shutdown schedules are in effect, and significant improvement in the situation in Kyiv will take time - the government is aiming for Thursday, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We continue to work on overcoming the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system. This week there was not a single day without shelling of energy facilities and critical infrastructure. In total, 44 attacks were recorded," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the enemy launched the main strikes on Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kyiv, including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

"In Kyiv, the Russians carried out one of the largest attacks on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war. The enemy deliberately hit with ballistic missiles, including heat-generating facilities," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the situation was further complicated by difficult weather conditions and a significant drop in temperature.

"Every day we receive reports from energy workers, the State Emergency Service and military administrations. I personally control the progress of restoration work. We understand that the lack of light and heat is a difficult test, especially in the cold. Therefore, our key task is to restore basic living conditions to people as soon as possible. Despite all the challenges, Ukrainian energy workers are working in extremely difficult conditions and are doing their best," the Prime Minister noted.

According to her, "this week alone, electricity supply has been restored to almost 700,000 consumers across the country."

Kyiv

"In the capital, given the scale of the damage, the supply of heat and electricity has been restored in record time. At the same time, due to objective reasons, planned and emergency shutdown schedules are currently in effect. Significant improvement in the situation in Kyiv will take time - we are aiming for Thursday," Svyrydenko noted.

She listed what the government is doing: 

  1. We provide and will continue to provide all necessary support to generating companies - equipment, resources, machinery, with the involvement of the State Emergency Service - for the fastest possible recovery.
    1. There is a government decision according to which strategically important critical infrastructure facilities are not disconnected, which helps stabilize the energy system.
      1. All invincibility points have been deployed, and their audit has been conducted. State and large companies are involved in supporting people.
        1. We are increasing electricity imports.
          1. I instructed the State Emergency Service, together with local authorities, to immediately install high-power generators to reduce the load on the central system - the work is ongoing.
            1. During difficult weather conditions, the educational and work processes have been optimized.
              1. Stable and uninterrupted operation of the medical system has been ensured.

