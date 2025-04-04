An American Airlines plane caught fire near gate C38 at Denver International Airport. Passengers were urgently evacuated, the
cause of the fire and information about casualties are not yet known.
NVIDIA has introduced new software packages to facilitate the implementation of generative AI in companies. The updates include tools for creating virtual worlds and training robots to act like humans.
Reuters reports on a drop in financial contributions to Joe Biden's campaign fund. The president's headquarters denies this
information, claiming that fundraising is going on as planned.