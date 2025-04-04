$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12061 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21079 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60239 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206220 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118562 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385097 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213029 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243845 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

An American Airlines plane caught fire in Denver, passengers were urgently evacuated

An American Airlines plane caught fire near gate C38 at Denver International Airport. Passengers were urgently evacuated, the cause of the fire and information about casualties are not yet known.

News of the World • March 14, 01:25 AM • 16732 views

NVIDIA announces a series of updates, including generative AI models

NVIDIA has introduced new software packages to facilitate the implementation of generative AI in companies. The updates include tools for creating virtual worlds and training robots to act like humans.

Technologies • July 30, 08:12 AM • 15736 views

Biden's campaign fund receipts fall - Reuters

Reuters reports on a drop in financial contributions to Joe Biden's campaign fund. The president's headquarters denies this information, claiming that fundraising is going on as planned.

Politics • July 20, 01:52 AM • 104037 views