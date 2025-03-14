An American Airlines plane caught fire in Denver, passengers were urgently evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
An American Airlines plane caught fire near gate C38 at Denver International Airport. Passengers were urgently evacuated, the cause of the fire and information about casualties are not yet known.
An American Airlines plane caught fire in the USA. This is reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.
Details
At Denver International Airport, an American Airlines passenger plane caught fire near gate C38. Panic broke out on board, and people were urgently evacuated.
Eyewitnesses captured dramatic footage of thick smoke coming from the plane and people using emergency slides to get onto the runway. Some passengers carefully moved along the wing, trying to reach a safe place.
According to the airport, firefighters and rescuers immediately arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown, as is whether there are any casualties among passengers and crew.
This incident is another in a series of accidents in US civil aviation.
Recall
Earlier this year, an American Airlines plane crashed in Washington, becoming the country's largest air disaster in 24 years. Less than a month later, a Delta Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Toronto's Canadian airport.
In US a single-engine plane crashed near the airport: 5 people on board survived10.03.25, 08:19 • 15496 views