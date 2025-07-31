More than 25 passengers hospitalized in the US after emergency plane landing

In the United States, twenty-five people on board a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after "significant turbulence" forced the plane, flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Delta said that flight DL56 landed safely at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and was met by medical teams upon arrival. Twenty-five passengers on the flight were taken to local hospitals "for examination and medical care," Delta said in a statement.

The plane landed around 7:25 PM local time, an airport spokesperson told CNN, confirming that the flight was diverted "due to reports of in-flight turbulence causing injuries on board."

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Fire Department and paramedics met the plane at the gate and provided "initial medical care to passengers who needed it" before some were taken to hospitals.

We are grateful for the support of all first responders - Delta stated.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the plane climbed more than 300 meters in less than 30 seconds approximately 40 minutes after takeoff. Then, according to the data, it descended approximately 400 meters within the next 30 seconds.

Shortly thereafter, the plane changed course north, towards Minneapolis, where it landed safely about an hour and a half later, according to Flightradar24 data.

Additionally

