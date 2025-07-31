More than 25 passengers hospitalized in the US after emergency plane landing

$41.790.01
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 118617 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 70647 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 108449 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 79695 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 81292 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130027 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54834 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77668 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67494 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi districtJuly 30, 09:41 PM • 18552 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on KyivJuly 30, 10:54 PM • 49513 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles01:49 AM • 15860 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 16701 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:50 AM • 11066 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 118580 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 101499 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 125691 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 169424 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 130027 views
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 75126 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 144994 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 204424 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 252095 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 184883 views
More than 25 passengers hospitalized in the US after emergency plane landing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam made an emergency landing in Minneapolis due to severe turbulence. 25 people were taken to local hospitals for examination and medical care.

More than 25 passengers hospitalized in the US after emergency plane landing

In the United States, twenty-five people on board a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after "significant turbulence" forced the plane, flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Delta said that flight DL56 landed safely at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and was met by medical teams upon arrival. Twenty-five passengers on the flight were taken to local hospitals "for examination and medical care," Delta said in a statement.

The plane landed around 7:25 PM local time, an airport spokesperson told CNN, confirming that the flight was diverted "due to reports of in-flight turbulence causing injuries on board."

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Fire Department and paramedics met the plane at the gate and provided "initial medical care to passengers who needed it" before some were taken to hospitals.

We are grateful for the support of all first responders

- Delta stated.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the plane climbed more than 300 meters in less than 30 seconds approximately 40 minutes after takeoff. Then, according to the data, it descended approximately 400 meters within the next 30 seconds.

Shortly thereafter, the plane changed course north, towards Minneapolis, where it landed safely about an hour and a half later, according to Flightradar24 data.

Additionally

A private Beech 95-B55 aircraft crashed into the sea off Pacific Grove, California, on Saturday around 10:40 PM. One person died, two are missing, and a search operation is underway.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max passenger plane caught fire at Denver Airport during takeoff. Five passengers sustained minor injuries, and one person was hospitalized.

