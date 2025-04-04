Boeing 737 MAX

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13311 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23408 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61825 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209018 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307938 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213258 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254981 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Awkward Moment: Boeing with 257 passengers on board suddenly turned around during the flight for an amazing reason

A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 20552 views

Amazon employees in the US announce a large-scale strike before Christmas

The Teamsters union has organized the largest strike in US history against Amazon over the company's refusal to negotiate labor contracts. The protest action began on December 19 with the participation of about 10,000 workers.

News of the World • December 20, 02:29 PM • 19210 views

Boeing resumes production of 737 MAX after strike - Reuters

Boeing resumed production of 737 MAX aircraft after a seven-week strike by 33,000 workers. The FAA has limited production to 38 planes per month due to the recent incident with Alaska Airlines.

News of the World • December 10, 10:52 PM • 17471 views

Satellite made by Boeing just fell apart in space

Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.

News of the World • October 23, 07:10 AM • 17191 views

Boeing appoints new CEO amid report of significant loss

Boeing has appointed Robert Ortberg as its new CEO, effective August 8. The company reported a loss of $1.4 billion in the second quarter due to safety and quality issues.

Economy • July 31, 03:56 PM • 39340 views

In the United States, the families of those killed in the Boeing plane crash demand a record fine of almost 2 25 billion for the company

Families of victims of two Boeing 737 Max crashes are demanding a штрафу 24. 8 billion fine from the company for "the largest corporate crime in US history"

News of the World • June 20, 10:31 AM • 13559 views

Boeing 737 plane rolls off runway in Senegal: at least 10 injured

An Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 airplane rolls off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, on a flight to Bamako, Mali.

News of the World • May 9, 04:04 PM • 20324 views

A case is opened against a Boeing parts supplier

The Texas Attorney General is investigating the activities of Boeing's supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in connection with recurring problems with spare parts supplied to Boeing.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 03:00 AM • 116211 views

Boeing CEO David Calhoun leaves the company due to problems with an important 737 Max aircraft

Boeing CEO David Calhoun will resign in 2024 due to problems with the quality of the 737 Max aircraft.

News of the World • March 25, 06:54 PM • 31980 views

Boeing recommends airlines to check pilots' seats after incident on flight to Auckland

Boeing has recommended that airlines check the pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner after an accidental movement of the seat allegedly caused severe shaking on a LATAM Airlines flight.

News of the World • March 16, 11:41 AM • 35060 views

Boeing delays delivery of about fifty aircraft due to a fuselage defect

Boeing is delaying the delivery of about fifty 737 Max passenger jets due to a recently discovered fuselage defect.

Technologies • February 5, 07:41 AM • 24166 views

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.

News of the World • January 30, 10:05 PM • 30282 views