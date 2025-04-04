A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.
The Teamsters union has organized the largest strike in US history against Amazon over the company's refusal to negotiate labor contracts. The protest action began on December 19 with the participation of about 10,000 workers.
Boeing resumed production of 737 MAX aircraft after a seven-week strike by 33,000 workers. The FAA has limited production to 38 planes per month due to the recent incident with Alaska Airlines.
Intelsat has confirmed the total loss of its 33e satellite due to an “anomaly”. The US Space Force is tracking about 20 fragments, and ExoAnalytic Solutions reports 57 pieces of space debris.
Boeing has appointed Robert Ortberg as its new CEO, effective August 8. The company reported a loss of $1.4 billion in the second quarter due to safety and quality issues.
Families of victims of two Boeing 737 Max crashes are demanding a штрафу 24. 8 billion fine from the company for "the largest corporate crime in US history"
An Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 airplane rolls off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, on a flight to Bamako, Mali.
The Texas Attorney General is investigating the activities of Boeing's supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in connection with recurring problems with spare parts supplied to Boeing.
Boeing CEO David Calhoun will resign in 2024 due to problems with the quality of the 737 Max aircraft.
Boeing has recommended that airlines check the pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner after an accidental movement of the seat allegedly caused severe shaking on a LATAM Airlines flight.
Boeing is delaying the delivery of about fifty 737 Max passenger jets due to a recently discovered fuselage defect.
After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.