Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

After an emergency exit door on a 737 Max plane over Oregon, US, fell off, aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it was withdrawing a request to the US Federal Aviation Administration for a safety exemption that was necessary for the certification of the new model, AP writes, UNN reports.

At the end of last year, the company asked the US Federal Aviation Administration to allow it to start delivering its 737 Max airliner to seven customers, even though it does not meet the safety standard to prevent overheating and breaking off part of the engine casing during flight.

But after a different version of the aircraft, the Max 9, collapsed in the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane departing Portland, Oregon, on January 5, the company's quality control and commitment to safety were called into question.

Last week, Senate Aviation Security Committee Chairwoman Tammy Duckworth urged the FAA not to allow the delivery of the aircraft.

On January 29, Boeing announced that it was withdrawing its request to the Federal Aviation Administration for a safety exemption.

Recall

After the incident with the fallen off door, the US Federal Aviation Administration urged airlines to check Boeing 737 aircraft.

Later, the FAA allowed the Boeing 737 Max 9 to resume flights after the incident. However, the airliners will be able to return to service after passing an inspection.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was unable to fly out of Davos because his plane suffered a critical malfunction. This was another blow to Boeing's reputation.