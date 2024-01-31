ukenru
Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30231 views

After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.

After an emergency exit door on a 737 Max plane over Oregon, US, fell off, aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it was withdrawing a request to the US Federal Aviation Administration  for a safety exemption that was necessary for the certification of the new model, AP writes, UNN reports. 

At the end of last year, the company asked the US Federal Aviation Administration  to allow it to start delivering its 737 Max airliner to seven customers, even though it does not meet the safety standard to prevent overheating and breaking off part of the engine casing during flight.

But after a different version of the aircraft, the Max 9, collapsed in the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane departing Portland, Oregon, on January 5, the company's quality control and commitment to safety were called into question.

Last week, Senate Aviation Security Committee Chairwoman Tammy Duckworth urged the FAA not to allow the delivery of the aircraft. 

On January 29, Boeing announced that it was withdrawing its request to the Federal Aviation Administration for a safety exemption. 

Recall 

After the incident with the fallen off door, the US Federal Aviation Administration urged airlines to check Boeing 737 aircraft. 

Later, the FAA allowed the Boeing 737 Max 9 to resume flights after the incident.  However, the airliners will be able to return to service after passing an inspection.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was unable to fly out of Davos because his plane suffered a critical malfunction. This was another blow to Boeing's reputation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
tammy-duckworthTammy Duckworth
portland-oregonPortland, Oregon
oregonOregon
boeing-737-maxBoeing 737 MAX
boeing-737Boeing 737
united-states-senate-committee-on-commerce-science-and-transportationUnited States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation
federal-aviation-administrationFederal Aviation Administration
boeingBoeing
davosDavos
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken

