Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
02:42 PM • 1282 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
10:16 AM • 15885 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 34782 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 35864 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 47892 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 52515 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 75255 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 191349 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78194 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70955 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

In August 2025, five new films will be released in Ukrainian cinemas: "Freaky Friday 2", "Count Dracula: A Love Story", "Weapon", "Caught Red-Handed" and "The Roses". Among them are comedies, mysticism, horror, thrillers and dramas, covering themes of family relationships, mysterious disappearances and the criminal underworld.

Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch

Family curiosities, mysterious disappearances, criminal chaos, and dramatic relationships await viewers this hot August. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres that cannot be missed.

Freakier Friday

The events take place many years after Tess and Anna experienced an identity crisis. Now Anna has a daughter, and soon she will also have a stepdaughter. During the merging of the two families, the women face new challenges — and once again realize that lightning can indeed strike twice.

• Genre: comedy, adventure, family;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Nisha Ganatra;

• Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 07.08.2025.

Dracula. A Love Tale

An epic story about the love of Count Dracula, who, having lost his wife, renounces God and dooms himself to an eternal, suffering existence. Traveling through centuries, the legendary vampire defies death and fate, never losing hope of finding his lost love.

• Genre: mysticism, horror, romance;

• Country: France;

• Director: Luc Besson;

• Cast: Christoph Waltz, Caleb Landry Jones, Zoë Blue, Matilda De Angelis, Raphaël Luce.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 07.08.2025.

Weapons

An interconnected multi-story horror tale about the disappearance of high school students in a small town. All but one child from the same class mysteriously disappear on the same night and at the same time, leaving the community in despair and forcing them to ask: who or what is behind this horror?

• Genre: horror, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Zach Cregger;

• Cast: Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, Julia Garner.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 07.08.2025.

Caught Stealing

Destitute and forgotten by all, former baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself in the midst of New York's 90s criminal chaos. He has to delve into the dangerous underworld of the metropolis and make his way through a treacherous and cruel world he never even suspected existed.

• Genre: crime story, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Darren Aronofsky;

• Cast: Austin Butler, Matt Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 28.08.2025.

The Roses

At first glance, Ivy and Theo have it all: successful careers, a happy marriage, and wonderful children. But beneath this ideal facade, a conflict is gradually brewing. Theo's career is declining, while Ivy's ambitions are only growing. What was once a partnership turns into a silent struggle, where unspoken resentments, jealousy, and rivalry threaten to destroy everything.

• Genre: comedy, drama;

• Country: USA, UK;

• Director: Jay Roach;

• Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Allison Janney.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 28.08.2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
