Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch

Family curiosities, mysterious disappearances, criminal chaos, and dramatic relationships await viewers this hot August. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres that cannot be missed.

Freakier Friday

The events take place many years after Tess and Anna experienced an identity crisis. Now Anna has a daughter, and soon she will also have a stepdaughter. During the merging of the two families, the women face new challenges — and once again realize that lightning can indeed strike twice.

• Genre: comedy, adventure, family;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Nisha Ganatra;

• Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 07.08.2025.

Dracula. A Love Tale

An epic story about the love of Count Dracula, who, having lost his wife, renounces God and dooms himself to an eternal, suffering existence. Traveling through centuries, the legendary vampire defies death and fate, never losing hope of finding his lost love.

• Genre: mysticism, horror, romance;

• Country: France;

• Director: Luc Besson;

• Cast: Christoph Waltz, Caleb Landry Jones, Zoë Blue, Matilda De Angelis, Raphaël Luce.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 07.08.2025.

Weapons

An interconnected multi-story horror tale about the disappearance of high school students in a small town. All but one child from the same class mysteriously disappear on the same night and at the same time, leaving the community in despair and forcing them to ask: who or what is behind this horror?

• Genre: horror, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Zach Cregger;

• Cast: Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, Julia Garner.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 07.08.2025.

Caught Stealing

Destitute and forgotten by all, former baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself in the midst of New York's 90s criminal chaos. He has to delve into the dangerous underworld of the metropolis and make his way through a treacherous and cruel world he never even suspected existed.

• Genre: crime story, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Darren Aronofsky;

• Cast: Austin Butler, Matt Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 28.08.2025.

The Roses

At first glance, Ivy and Theo have it all: successful careers, a happy marriage, and wonderful children. But beneath this ideal facade, a conflict is gradually brewing. Theo's career is declining, while Ivy's ambitions are only growing. What was once a partnership turns into a silent struggle, where unspoken resentments, jealousy, and rivalry threaten to destroy everything.

• Genre: comedy, drama;

• Country: USA, UK;

• Director: Jay Roach;

• Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Allison Janney.

• In Ukrainian cinemas from 28.08.2025.