Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko died

In Russia, former Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko, who headed Shoigu's apparatus until 2024, died at the age of 56. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Russian Colonel General died in Moscow "from heart disease" at the age of 57. According to the "Project" website, Sadovenko was born in 1969 in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. He graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School, and later from the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

Since 1994, Sadovenko worked in Sergei Shoigu's team - first in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, then in the administration of the governor of the Moscow region, then in the Russian Ministry of Defense. From 2013 to 2024, he was the head of the Minister of Defense's apparatus.

Sadovenko also participated in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was awarded the orders "For Merit to the Fatherland" IV degree, Alexander Nevsky and Honor, the Suvorov medal and a commendation from Vladimir Putin.

Recall

On December 22, Russia reported about a car explosion with a major general from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow.