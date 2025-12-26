$41.930.22
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 428 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 2198 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 6058 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 10815 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 20862 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 69570 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 68236 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 82753 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 40859 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 29295 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Popular news
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 12208 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 12084 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 8472 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 10172 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 4262 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 844 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16475 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20488 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21496 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 24657 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
Truth Social
9K720 Iskander

Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko, who headed Shoigu's apparatus until 2024, died in Russia. He died in Moscow at the age of 57 from heart disease.

Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko died

In Russia, former Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko, who headed Shoigu's apparatus until 2024, died at the age of 56. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Russian Colonel General died in Moscow "from heart disease" at the age of 57. According to the "Project" website, Sadovenko was born in 1969 in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. He graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School, and later from the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

Since 1994, Sadovenko worked in Sergei Shoigu's team - first in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, then in the administration of the governor of the Moscow region, then in the Russian Ministry of Defense. From 2013 to 2024, he was the head of the Minister of Defense's apparatus.

Sadovenko also participated in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was awarded the orders "For Merit to the Fatherland" IV degree, Alexander Nevsky and Honor, the Suvorov medal and a commendation from Vladimir Putin.

Recall

On December 22, Russia reported about a car explosion with a major general from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow.

Yevhen Ustimenko

