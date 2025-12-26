Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strike

Today afternoon, Russians hit a residential area of Uman with a missile. The National Police documented the consequences of the strike and noted the documentation of the consequences of Russian war crimes, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, police investigative and operational groups, criminologists, explosives experts, community police officers, State Emergency Service rescuers, and all emergency services are working at the scene in Uman.

The police are helping affected citizens and documenting the consequences of Russian war crimes within the framework of proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy Oblast. Procedural guidance is provided by the Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In Cherkasy Oblast, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Uman, with 6 injured, including two children.