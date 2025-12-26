Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy launched a missile attack on Uman, as a result of which six people were injured, including two children. There is destruction of residential infrastructure, all victims are being provided with assistance.
In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Uman, 6 people were injured, including two children, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy OVA, on Friday, writes UNN.
Uman. Closer to noon, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city. According to the Emergency Service, we currently have six injured. Among them are two children.
According to him, everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance.
"There is destruction of residential infrastructure. All necessary services are working," the head of the OVA noted.
