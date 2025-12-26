$41.930.22
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 4712 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 12870 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 8842 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 14346 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 12135 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 13860 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22994 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 74556 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 70826 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
Popular news
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 13892 views
Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in NigeriaDecember 26, 02:02 AM • 7506 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 10533 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 8874 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 3896 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 12878 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 14355 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 74561 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 76208 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 56987 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The enemy launched a missile attack on Uman, as a result of which six people were injured, including two children. There is destruction of residential infrastructure, all victims are being provided with assistance.

Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children

In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Uman, 6 people were injured, including two children, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy OVA, on Friday, writes UNN.

Uman. Closer to noon, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city. According to the Emergency Service, we currently have six injured. Among them are two children.

- said the head of the OVA Taburets.

According to him, everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance.

"There is destruction of residential infrastructure. All necessary services are working," the head of the OVA noted.

Russia attacked ports and railways, damaging a locomotive, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels - Deputy Prime Minister26.12.25, 09:49 • 2906 views

