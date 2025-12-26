Russia attacked ports and railways, damaging a locomotive, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels - Deputy Prime Minister

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 4380 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 3058 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 8376 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 9744 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 12502 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 21994 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 71705 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 69552 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 84318 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 41232 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
5.8m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 13339 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 10409 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 11394 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 6308 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 4554 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 4380 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 8376 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 71705 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 73836 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 54762 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yoon Suk Yeol
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 1770 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16896 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20911 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21929 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 25105 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The New York Times
Mi-8

Russia attacked ports and railways, damaging a locomotive, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2440 views

As a result of Russia's night attack, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels flying the flags of Slovakia, Palau, and Liberia were damaged in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. There is also damage to the Lviv railway at Kovel station, including a locomotive and a freight car.

Russia attacked ports and railways, damaging a locomotive, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked ports and railways at night. In Odesa region, elevators, warehouses, a barge, vessels under the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged, and in Mykolaiv region, a vessel under the flag of Liberia was damaged, and there is also damage to the Lviv railway at Kovel station, reported on Friday Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy continues its attempts to destroy logistics through Ukraine's seaports and undermine the economy and food security. Odesa region's ports were subjected to continuous enemy attacks all night. As a result of drone hits, elevators, warehouses of civilian enterprises, a barge, and vessels under the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, "rescuers are extinguishing fires at the sites of hits, port workers continue to inspect the damage."

"There are partial power outages, repair crews are working to restore it," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

A terminal in Mykolaiv region also came under attack by Russian drones. A vessel under the flag of Liberia was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- Kuleba stated.

According to him, "restoration work is ongoing."

As a result of the drone attack, there is damage to the Lviv railway at Kovel station. A locomotive and a freight car were damaged, and the blast wave blew out the windows of the locomotive depot workshop. Ukrzaliznytsia employees are eliminating the consequences.

- Kuleba reported.

"Despite targeted Russian terror, Ukraine's logistics system continues to operate," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv: what is known26.12.25, 08:40 • 1938 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Liberia
Kovel
Slovakia
Ukraine