Russia attacked ports and railways, damaging a locomotive, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked ports and railways at night. In Odesa region, elevators, warehouses, a barge, vessels under the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged, and in Mykolaiv region, a vessel under the flag of Liberia was damaged, and there is also damage to the Lviv railway at Kovel station, reported on Friday Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy continues its attempts to destroy logistics through Ukraine's seaports and undermine the economy and food security. Odesa region's ports were subjected to continuous enemy attacks all night. As a result of drone hits, elevators, warehouses of civilian enterprises, a barge, and vessels under the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged. - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, "rescuers are extinguishing fires at the sites of hits, port workers continue to inspect the damage."

"There are partial power outages, repair crews are working to restore it," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

A terminal in Mykolaiv region also came under attack by Russian drones. A vessel under the flag of Liberia was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - Kuleba stated.

According to him, "restoration work is ongoing."

As a result of the drone attack, there is damage to the Lviv railway at Kovel station. A locomotive and a freight car were damaged, and the blast wave blew out the windows of the locomotive depot workshop. Ukrzaliznytsia employees are eliminating the consequences. - Kuleba reported.

"Despite targeted Russian terror, Ukraine's logistics system continues to operate," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv: what is known