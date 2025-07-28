Zelenskyy appointed former MP Zalishchuk as ambassador to Sweden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former MP Svitlana Zalishchuk as Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden, UNN reports.

To appoint Svitlana Petrivna Zalishchuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Sweden - states decree No. 556/2025.

Svitlana Zalishchuk was born on October 24, 1982, in the city of Zhashkiv, Cherkasy region.

From 2014 to 2019, Svitlana Zalishchuk was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation.