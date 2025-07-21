$41.750.12
The President honored diplomats with state awards, including Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Markarova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded employees of the diplomatic service, including Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova, for their significant contribution to the development of interstate cooperation. Among those awarded were also Vsevolod Chentsov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Olha Stefanishyna, Vasyl Zvarych, Vadym Omelchenko, Hanna Pankova, and Tetiana Poliiants.

The President honored diplomats with state awards, including Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Markarova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored employees of the diplomatic service with state awards, including Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States of America Oksana Markarova. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant presidential decree.

Details

The Head of State awarded the highest orders to representatives of the diplomatic corps "for significant personal contribution to the development of interstate cooperation, consolidation of international support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, fruitful diplomatic activity and high professionalism."

President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree6/29/25, 7:28 PM • 126394 views

Below is a complete list of individuals who were awarded, as well as the name of the highest state award:

  • Vsevolod Chentsov - Representative of Ukraine to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. Awarded the Order "For Merit" of the I degree;
    • Serhiy Kyslytsia – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Awarded the Order "For Merit" of the II degree;
      • Olha Stefanishyna – Special Plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the United States of America. Awarded the Order "For Merit" of the II degree;
        • Vasyl Zvarych - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic. Awarded the Order "For Merit" of the III degree;
          • Vadym Omelchenko - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the French Republic. Awarded the Order "For Merit" III degree;
            • Oksana Markarova - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America. Awarded the Order of Princess Olga of the I degree;
              • Hanna Pankova – Chief Specialist of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Awarded the medal "For Labor and Valor";
                • Tetiana Poliiants – Chief Specialist of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Awarded the medal "For Labor and Valor".

                  Recall

                  President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding the Order of Freedom to Tyhran Ohannisyan and Mykyta Khanhanov. They died on June 24, 2023, in temporarily occupied Berdiansk: they were killed by Russian occupiers.

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

                  SocietyPolitics
