President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7872 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Maksym Ustymenko. The relevant decree has been published on the President's website.

President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to the fallen pilot Maksym Ustymenko. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, reports UNN.

Details

F-16 pilot, Colonel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Ustymenko died on June 29, 2025 during the repulsion of a massive Russian air attack. He shot down seven aerial targets, but his F-16 aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude. The pilot himself did not manage to eject and steered the aircraft away from the populated area.

The text of the decree refers to the posthumous award of the highest state honor – the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" for personal courage and heroism shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the fact of awarding the high title to the fallen pilot in his evening address on June 29. He noted that Ustymenko participated in the anti-terrorist operation in Donbas, mastered four types of aircraft, and had truly important results for Ukraine to his credit.

Recall

Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, who died on June 29, 2025, was a classmate of pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchykov, who died in 2023.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

