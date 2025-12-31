Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko has compiled an astrological guide for 2026 – the Year of the Red Fire Horse – specifically for UNN readers. Read about when eclipses await us, which planets will influence our lives the most, and what retrograde Mercury truly is.

"Before reading any predictions, it's important to remember the main thing: astrology is not rigid rules or a verdict of fate. Astrology is navigation that helps us orient ourselves in time, better understand the rhythms of life, and consciously go through periods of change," explains the astrologer.

This astrological guide is designed so that you can:

plan the year without haste and fear;

understand when to act and when to stop;

experience important periods more gently;

use the energy of the year to your advantage.

Eclipses – the strongest factor of the year

Eclipses are moments when deep mechanisms of change are activated. During these periods, we do not fully control events – events themselves show how much we live in harmony with our path and what needs correction.

During the eclipse period, it is not recommended to:

consciously make fateful decisions;

start a new life "from Monday";

make large financial investments;

sharply change the direction of life's movement.

But if life itself forces changes, then this is a sign that these events are necessary for your development.

In 2026, there will be a classic number of eclipses – two pairs (four eclipses).

This means that the year is karmically neutral, meaning it does not carry excessive pressure, but requires attentiveness and awareness.

First pair of eclipses:

February – March 2026.

Solar eclipse — February 17, 2026

Lunar eclipse — March 3, 2026

This eclipse corridor is associated with:

revising life guidelines;

completion of old storylines;

internal cleansing;

return of unresolved issues.

During this period, it is especially important to observe, and not try to pressure reality.

Second pair of eclipses:

August 2026.

Solar eclipse — August 12, 2026

Lunar eclipse — August 28, 2026

This corridor is associated with:

social processes;

collective moods;

themes of responsibility, leadership;

the role of man in the world.

It is during this period that it becomes clear where society is moving and what place we occupy in it.

Important! If your birthday falls three days before or after an eclipse, then this year of your life will be especially significant and will require careful attention to decisions and choices.

Four points of strength in 2026

There are four days in the year that form an energetic cross - these are points of maximum concentration of strength.

Spring Equinox — March 20, 2026.

A starting point for new ideas, plans, and internal intentions.

Summer Solstice — June 21, 2026.

The peak of the year's energy. A time for active actions and self-expression.

Autumn Equinox — September 22, 2026.

Balance, course correction, summing up interim results.

Winter Solstice — December 21, 2026.

Completion of the cycle, deep awareness, preparation for a new stage.

On these days, it is good to meditate, form intentions, and plan.

Planetary retrogrades in 2026

Retrograde is a visual effect where a planet appears to move backward.

Astronomically, it moves forward, but in astrology, this means:

slowing down processes;

decrease in external dynamics;

deepening of internal work.

This is a time for rethinking, a time when you can complete some tasks.

Retrograde Mercury in 2026.

During periods of retrograde Mercury, processes related to communication and interaction; negotiations and agreements; documents, contracts and their signing; trips, transport, logistics traditionally become more complicated.

Delays, tardiness, misunderstandings between people, especially due to confusion in words and information, occur more often during this period. Equipment, communication, and transport also malfunction.

During retrograde Mercury, it is not advisable to:

start important negotiations;

sign long-term contracts;

buy expensive equipment;

buy a car (this is a classic rule);

plan long trips without extra time;

make hasty decisions.

This is a period for returning, catching up, checking, and correcting mistakes.

In 2026, there will be three Mercury retrogrades. All three periods are in water signs, which emphasizes emotions and the internal state.

February 26 – March 20 (Pisces)

Return to internal experiences, old conversations, psychological topics.

June 29 – July 23 (Cancer)

Family, lineage, parents, emotional connections. A great time for reconciliation and restoring relationships.

October 24 – November 13 (Scorpio)

Deep conversations, financial and emotional obligations, transformation of thinking.

Retrograde Venus

October 2 – November 11, 2026

A period of deep re-evaluation of love, values, and attitudes towards money.

During this time, it is undesirable to:

make large purchases;

invest in new projects;

sharply change image or appearance;

start new relationships.

Also, do not start renovations or buy/sell real estate. It is also not advisable to undergo serious cosmetic procedures.

Often during this period, ex-partners may return to your life, old affections may be rekindled, and a desire to return to past relationships may arise. This is not always about a literal return, but about awareness.

Retrograde Venus is a great time to:

pay off debts;

resolve financial issues;

put your budget in order.

Important! In 2026, retrograde Venus coincides with retrograde Mercury - the theme of the past will be especially palpable.

Retrograde Jupiter

December 12, 2026 – April 12, 2027.

Jupiter is the planet of great happiness, opportunities, growth, authority, and social scale.

When Jupiter goes retrograde, it doesn't take away luck, but changes its direction.

During this period, there is a re-evaluation of values, ambitions, and what once had power is restored. In general, we can return to past experiences.

Retrograde Jupiter in Leo is one of the most interesting periods of the year!

During this time, old leaders who were once pushed aside or forgotten may return; there may be a surge in popularity for people who have long been in the shadows. Old creative projects, as well as formats and ideas, may be revived. However, overly bright and influential figures may recede into the shadows or change their role.

This is a period when retro fashion may appear, an interest in classics, and time-tested things.

On a personal level, retrograde Jupiter provides an opportunity to:

return to old dreams;

remember desires that were once put aside;

express oneself in a new way, but based on experience, not from scratch.

This is not a period of sharp breakthrough, but an ideal time to prepare for great growth that will begin after the retrograde ends.

During this time, answer the question of what success and happiness mean to you?

Retrograde Saturn

July 27 – December 11, 2026 (Aries).

This is a time for re-taking "exams": correcting mistakes and rethinking answers.

Old systems may temporarily return, but only to finally depart.

