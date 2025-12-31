$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 224 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 568 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 5974 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 11548 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 24139 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 56957 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40181 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34089 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31954 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21728 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3m/s
87%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 24670 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 18240 views
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 4578 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 4068 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 11021 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 47301 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 50275 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 45482 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 72567 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 70174 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 15559 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 56957 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26843 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 38332 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 51650 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko has prepared a guide for 2026, the Year of the Red Fire Horse, with details on eclipses, planetary influences, and retrograde Mercury.

Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko has compiled an astrological guide for 2026 – the Year of the Red Fire Horse – specifically for UNN readers. Read about when eclipses await us, which planets will influence our lives the most, and what retrograde Mercury truly is.

"Before reading any predictions, it's important to remember the main thing: astrology is not rigid rules or a verdict of fate. Astrology is navigation that helps us orient ourselves in time, better understand the rhythms of life, and consciously go through periods of change," explains the astrologer.

This astrological guide is designed so that you can:

  • plan the year without haste and fear;
    • understand when to act and when to stop;
      • experience important periods more gently;
        • use the energy of the year to your advantage.

          Eclipses – the strongest factor of the year

          Eclipses are moments when deep mechanisms of change are activated. During these periods, we do not fully control events – events themselves show how much we live in harmony with our path and what needs correction.

          During the eclipse period, it is not recommended to:

          • consciously make fateful decisions;
            • start a new life "from Monday";
              • make large financial investments;
                • sharply change the direction of life's movement.

                  But if life itself forces changes, then this is a sign that these events are necessary for your development.

                  In 2026, there will be a classic number of eclipses – two pairs (four eclipses).

                  This means that the year is karmically neutral, meaning it does not carry excessive pressure, but requires attentiveness and awareness.

                  Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs30.12.25, 17:27 • 56970 views

                  First pair of eclipses:

                  February – March 2026.

                  Solar eclipse — February 17, 2026

                  Lunar eclipse — March 3, 2026

                  This eclipse corridor is associated with:

                  • revising life guidelines;
                    • completion of old storylines;
                      • internal cleansing;
                        • return of unresolved issues.

                          During this period, it is especially important to observe, and not try to pressure reality.

                          Second pair of eclipses:

                          August 2026.

                          Solar eclipse — August 12, 2026

                          Lunar eclipse — August 28, 2026

                          This corridor is associated with:

                          • social processes;
                            • collective moods;
                              •  themes of responsibility, leadership;
                                •  the role of man in the world.

                                  It is during this period that it becomes clear where society is moving and what place we occupy in it.

                                  Important! If your birthday falls three days before or after an eclipse, then this year of your life will be especially significant and will require careful attention to decisions and choices.

                                  Four points of strength in 2026

                                  There are four days in the year that form an energetic cross - these are points of maximum concentration of strength.

                                  Spring Equinox — March 20, 2026.

                                  A starting point for new ideas, plans, and internal intentions.

                                  Summer Solstice — June 21, 2026.

                                  The peak of the year's energy. A time for active actions and self-expression.

                                  Autumn Equinox — September 22, 2026.

                                  Balance, course correction, summing up interim results.

                                  Winter Solstice — December 21, 2026.

                                  Completion of the cycle, deep awareness, preparation for a new stage.

                                  On these days, it is good to meditate, form intentions, and plan.

                                  Planetary retrogrades in 2026

                                  Retrograde is a visual effect where a planet appears to move backward.

                                  Astronomically, it moves forward, but in astrology, this means:

                                  • slowing down processes;
                                    •  decrease in external dynamics;
                                      • deepening of internal work.

                                        This is a time for rethinking, a time when you can complete some tasks.

                                        Retrograde Mercury in 2026.

                                        During periods of retrograde Mercury, processes related to communication and interaction; negotiations and agreements; documents, contracts and their signing; trips, transport, logistics traditionally become more complicated.

                                        Delays, tardiness, misunderstandings between people, especially due to confusion in words and information, occur more often during this period. Equipment, communication, and transport also malfunction.

                                        During retrograde Mercury, it is not advisable to:

                                        • start important negotiations;
                                          • sign long-term contracts;
                                            • buy expensive equipment;
                                              • buy a car (this is a classic rule);
                                                •  plan long trips without extra time;
                                                  •  make hasty decisions.

                                                    This is a period for returning, catching up, checking, and correcting mistakes.

                                                    In 2026, there will be three Mercury retrogrades. All three periods are in water signs, which emphasizes emotions and the internal state.

                                                    February 26 – March 20 (Pisces)

                                                    Return to internal experiences, old conversations, psychological topics.

                                                    June 29 – July 23 (Cancer)

                                                    Family, lineage, parents, emotional connections. A great time for reconciliation and restoring relationships.

                                                    October 24 – November 13 (Scorpio)

                                                    Deep conversations, financial and emotional obligations, transformation of thinking.

                                                     Retrograde Venus

                                                    October 2 – November 11, 2026

                                                    A period of deep re-evaluation of love, values, and attitudes towards money.

                                                    During this time, it is undesirable to:

                                                    • make large purchases;
                                                      • invest in new projects;
                                                        • sharply change image or appearance;
                                                          • start new relationships.

                                                            Also, do not start renovations or buy/sell real estate. It is also not advisable to undergo serious cosmetic procedures.

                                                            Often during this period, ex-partners may return to your life, old affections may be rekindled, and a desire to return to past relationships may arise. This is not always about a literal return, but about awareness.

                                                            Retrograde Venus is a great time to:

                                                            • pay off debts;
                                                              • resolve financial issues;
                                                                • put your budget in order.

                                                                  Important! In 2026, retrograde Venus coincides with retrograde Mercury - the theme of the past will be especially palpable.

                                                                  How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist30.12.25, 13:22 • 19962 views

                                                                  Retrograde Jupiter

                                                                  December 12, 2026 – April 12, 2027.

                                                                  Jupiter is the planet of great happiness, opportunities, growth, authority, and social scale.

                                                                  When Jupiter goes retrograde, it doesn't take away luck, but changes its direction.

                                                                  During this period, there is a re-evaluation of values, ambitions, and what once had power is restored. In general, we can return to past experiences.

                                                                  Retrograde Jupiter in Leo is one of the most interesting periods of the year!

                                                                  During this time, old leaders who were once pushed aside or forgotten may return; there may be a surge in popularity for people who have long been in the shadows. Old creative projects, as well as formats and ideas, may be revived. However, overly bright and influential figures may recede into the shadows or change their role.

                                                                  This is a period when retro fashion may appear, an interest in classics, and time-tested things.

                                                                  On a personal level, retrograde Jupiter provides an opportunity to:

                                                                  • return to old dreams;
                                                                    • remember desires that were once put aside;
                                                                      • express oneself in a new way, but based on experience, not from scratch.

                                                                        This is not a period of sharp breakthrough, but an ideal time to prepare for great growth that will begin after the retrograde ends.

                                                                        During this time, answer the question of what success and happiness mean to you?

                                                                        Retrograde Saturn

                                                                        July 27 – December 11, 2026 (Aries).

                                                                        This is a time for re-taking "exams": correcting mistakes and rethinking answers.

                                                                        Old systems may temporarily return, but only to finally depart.

                                                                        Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities29.12.25, 20:57 • 33110 views

                                                                         

                                                                        Yevhen Tsarenko

                                                                        Society
                                                                        Real estate
                                                                        Technology