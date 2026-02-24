European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 1766 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 5096 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 17480 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 36800 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 29403 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29140 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 22931 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 16584 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 14216 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13312 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.4m/s
86%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's historyFebruary 23, 11:22 PM • 16340 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increasedPhotoFebruary 24, 12:34 AM • 10775 views
In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvniasFebruary 24, 01:09 AM • 6126 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 12906 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 10389 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 32675 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 53161 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 56745 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 149553 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 158573 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Dnipro (city)
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 17649 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 15569 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 16521 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 35283 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 69359 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Heating

European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10438 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight arrived in Kyiv. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed them in the capital.

European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion

European leaders arrived in Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that he welcomed, among others, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, as well as leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight and Croatia in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

"Welcome to Kyiv, dear allies, and thank you for supporting Ukraine today and throughout four years of Russia's brutal full-scale war. I was pleased to welcome European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa to Kyiv. February 24, 2022, forever divided European history into 'before' and 'after'. It is symbolic that on this day, EU leaders are with us," Sybiha noted on X.

European Commission President arrived in Kyiv and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine24.02.26, 08:19 • 2602 views

Also, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight in Kyiv.

"We are pleased to welcome the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, our true and close allies in defending freedom, justice, and truth. Thank you, Estonia, Latvia, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, for your unwavering and constant support for Ukraine and our common European values and principles," the minister stated.

In addition, Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman in Kyiv.

"I was pleased to welcome our Croatian friends, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and my colleague Gordan Grlić Radman, to Kyiv. We are grateful to friendly Croatia for its support and solidarity. Thank you for being with us on this symbolic day," Sybiha noted.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
Latvia
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv