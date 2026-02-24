European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion

European leaders arrived in Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that he welcomed, among others, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, as well as leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight and Croatia in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

"Welcome to Kyiv, dear allies, and thank you for supporting Ukraine today and throughout four years of Russia's brutal full-scale war. I was pleased to welcome European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa to Kyiv. February 24, 2022, forever divided European history into 'before' and 'after'. It is symbolic that on this day, EU leaders are with us," Sybiha noted on X.

European Commission President arrived in Kyiv and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine

Also, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight in Kyiv.

"We are pleased to welcome the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, our true and close allies in defending freedom, justice, and truth. Thank you, Estonia, Latvia, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, for your unwavering and constant support for Ukraine and our common European values and principles," the minister stated.

In addition, Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman in Kyiv.

"I was pleased to welcome our Croatian friends, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and my colleague Gordan Grlić Radman, to Kyiv. We are grateful to friendly Croatia for its support and solidarity. Thank you for being with us on this symbolic day," Sybiha noted.