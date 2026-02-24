$43.270.01
February 23, 05:51 PM • 14328 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 30266 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 23952 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 23895 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 18740 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 14428 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12776 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13021 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 47414 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 51296 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
European Commission President arrived in Kyiv and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on February 24, for the tenth time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. She emphasized Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine.

European Commission President arrived in Kyiv and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for the tenth time since the beginning of the war and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine, writes UNN.

In Kyiv for the tenth time since the beginning of the war. To confirm that Europe stands steadfastly with Ukraine – financially, militarily, and through this harsh winter. To underscore our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's just struggle. And to send a clear message to both the Ukrainian people and the aggressor: we will not yield until peace is restored. Peace on Ukraine's terms.

- von der Leyen wrote on X.

Her visit takes place on February 24, the 4th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv