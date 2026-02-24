European Commission President arrived in Kyiv and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for the tenth time since the beginning of the war and emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine, writes UNN.

In Kyiv for the tenth time since the beginning of the war. To confirm that Europe stands steadfastly with Ukraine – financially, militarily, and through this harsh winter. To underscore our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's just struggle. And to send a clear message to both the Ukrainian people and the aggressor: we will not yield until peace is restored. Peace on Ukraine's terms. - von der Leyen wrote on X.

Her visit takes place on February 24, the 4th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.