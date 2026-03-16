Hungary and Slovakia have signed an agreement on the construction of a 127-kilometer pipeline for transporting diesel fuel and gasoline. This was announced by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on X, UNN reports.

Hungary is building a new oil pipeline to transport diesel fuel and gasoline to Slovakia, directly connecting our refineries in Bratislava and Százhalombatta. Today, we signed an agreement with Economy Minister Denisa Saková on the construction of a 127-kilometer pipeline that will transport up to 1.5 million tons of diesel fuel and gasoline annually and is planned to be completed in the first half of next year. - Szijjártó wrote.

According to him, the direct connection will better protect Hungary and Slovakia from disruptions caused by wars, Brussels' failed energy policy, and the blackmail his country "faces from Ukraine."

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Recall

Hungary accused Ukraine of "refusing" to participate in joint "consultations" with the Slovak side after sending a group of officials to "inspect" the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Impossible to abandon what was not planned: Ukraine rejected Hungary's accusations regarding negotiations on "Druzhba"