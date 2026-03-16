Impossible to abandon what was not planned: Ukraine rejected Hungary's accusations regarding negotiations on "Druzhba"

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, rejected the statements of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó that Ukraine allegedly refused a trilateral meeting to discuss the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. According to him, "it is impossible to refuse something that was not planned," UNN reports.

It is impossible to refuse something that was not planned. And even more so, something that they are trying to impose at the last minute as a "factual agreement" - Tikhiy noted.

Sybiha in the EU Council called for unblocking a 90 billion euro loan and rejected blackmail over the Druzhba oil pipeline

The MFA spokesperson noted that "this has already become a typical Hungarian handwriting - they fantasized something themselves, they accused us themselves."

I can only remind in this context that on Saturday, Naftogaz held a detailed briefing for the diplomatic corps, where the Hungarian ambassador was also among the representatives of 31 countries. Full information regarding the state of "Druzhba" was once again brought to the attention of all partners, including the Hungarians - Tikhiy summarized.

Earlier

Hungary accused Ukraine of "refusing" to participate in joint "consultations" with the Slovak side after sending a group of officials to "inspect" the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Context

Over the weekend, Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba."

On March 11, it was reported that a group of Hungarian officials had traveled to Ukraine to inspect the condition of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán instructed the head of the "delegation," State Secretary of the country's Ministry of Energy Gábor Csepek, to meet with Ukrainian officials and inspect the oil pipeline.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, stated that it is incorrect to call the group of Hungarian citizens who arrived in Ukraine a "delegation"; they do not have official status, nor do they have planned official meetings.

After this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó sharply criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his statements about the uncoordinated arrival of Hungarian officials. The Hungarian diplomat claimed that official Budapest had allegedly warned the Ukrainian side in advance about the visit of specialists to inspect the condition of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in response to the Hungarian embassy's note regarding the planned visit of this country's delegation, called the dates chosen by Hungary "unacceptable" and proposed agreeing on new ones, sources in diplomatic circles reported at the time.