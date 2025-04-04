Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.
A Ukrainian man died in Bratislava after being seriously injured near a shopping center. It is suspected that the man was beaten by security guards after an attempted shoplifting.
Ukraine protested to the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Fico's statements about interference in internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry called on Bratislava to stop relaying Kremlin rhetoric and return to constructive dialogue.
Slovakia's prime minister criticized Zelenskyy's comment about the protests in Bratislava as interference in internal affairs. The Ukrainian president had earlier written “Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe.
In Slovakia, massive anti-government protests spread to more than 20 cities, with the largest rally in Bratislava gathering 40,000 people. The protesters oppose the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico and support European integration.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit from 2025. He announced Budapest's possible response and spoke against Ukraine's rapid membership in the EU.
Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukrainian gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.
In Bratislava, 4,000 people protested against Prime Minister Fico's pro-Russian policies. Protesters with EU flags accused Fico of “treason” and called on him to “go to Moscow.
Slovakia's Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak called it “unthinkable” to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP. The country plans to remain at 2% of GDP, despite NATO's calls for increased spending due to the threat from Russia.
Two new rail routes from Kyiv to the capitals of Hungary and Slovakia were launched. The new connections should relieve congestion on the Warsaw route and improve logistics links with the EU.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman called on European leaders to correctly relate to Ukraine's contribution to the victory over Nazism. Tikhy recalled that in the Second World War, from 8 to 10 million Ukrainians died.
Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.
Students of a Bratislava gymnasium dressed up as pensioners voting for Prime Minister Fico, causing a scandal. Slovakia's Interior Minister accused the opposition of stirring up tensions in schools.
Robert Fico reported the appearance of an armed man with a loaded gun at a public event in the city of Dukla. This is the second attempted assassination attempt on the Slovak prime minister since the May incident.
During a meeting with Denys Shmyhal, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his full support for Ukraine's accession to the EU. At the same time, he confirmed that he would block Ukraine's membership in NATO as long as he was in power.
Following the intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Slovakia signed 4 documents. They relate to readmission, education, the agricultural sector, and a joint declaration on key vectors of cooperation.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has completed visits to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. He announced agreements on European integration, support for Ukraine, and joint projects with neighboring countries.
Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed military assistance and support from Western neighbors during his visit to Bucharest.
Andriy Sybiga met with Robert Fico in Bratislava. The parties discussed the development of relations in the spirit of good neighborliness, mutual respect and benefit as part of Sybiga's first foreign visit to Slovakia.
From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.
Czech police have detained a minor for preparing a terrorist attack at the Bratislava Pride parade. The suspect was a member of an international online group that planned attacks via Telegram.
The EU countries have rejected a call by Hungary and Slovakia to lift sanctions against Lukoil in order to resume oil transit through Ukraine. The European Commission said that additional time was needed to assess the situation.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May, returned to work after recovering from his injuries.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is gradually recovering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen sustained during an assassination attempt in May, but according to his deputy, he will continue to have health problems.
In Slovakia, a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.
Ukraine's women's 3x3 basketball team has won one of 12 tickets to the European Championships, defeating teams from Turkey, Estonia, Poland, and Slovakia in the qualifying tournament in Bratislava.
On June 15, Peter Pellegrini was officially sworn in as the new president of Slovakia, making an ambiguous reference to the war in Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees accepted by Slovakia in his first speech.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been released from hospital. Doctors reported that his health was improving, and he began the rehabilitation process.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious but stable condition at Roosevelt Hospital after the assassination attempt, and his transfer to Bratislava is not possible for several more days.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt carried out by a 71-year-old xenophobic writer with with possible pro-Russian ties.