Bratislava

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11959 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20890 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60110 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118444 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306032 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243838 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254910 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125211 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251131 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306032 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 150 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11763 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40286 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68485 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54442 views
Russian "Gazprom" will increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the "Turkish Stream"

Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.

Economy • March 31, 11:00 AM • 30380 views

A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

A Ukrainian man died in Bratislava after being seriously injured near a shopping center. It is suspected that the man was beaten by security guards after an attempted shoplifting.

Crimes and emergencies • February 3, 05:03 PM • 51081 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Slovak ambassador over scandalous statements by Fico

Ukraine protested to the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Fico's statements about interference in internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry called on Bratislava to stop relaying Kremlin rhetoric and return to constructive dialogue.

War • January 30, 03:46 PM • 71975 views

Fico reacts to Zelensky's words about “Bratislava is not Moscow”

Slovakia's prime minister criticized Zelenskyy's comment about the protests in Bratislava as interference in internal affairs. The Ukrainian president had earlier written “Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe.

Politics • January 25, 04:41 PM • 63080 views

“Enough with Fico!": thousands of people protest across Slovakia

In Slovakia, massive anti-government protests spread to more than 20 cities, with the largest rally in Bratislava gathering 40,000 people. The protesters oppose the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico and support European integration.

News of the World • January 24, 07:35 PM • 29512 views

Orban threatens Ukraine to “fight back” over suspension of Russian gas transit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit from 2025. He announced Budapest's possible response and spoke against Ukraine's rapid membership in the EU.

Economy • January 21, 08:10 PM • 54547 views

Zelensky on Fico: He refused to help Ukraine and made a losing bet on Moscow

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukrainian gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.

Economy • January 12, 05:43 PM • 46376 views

“We are not a Russian rag": people protest against Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia

In Bratislava, 4,000 people protested against Prime Minister Fico's pro-Russian policies. Protesters with EU flags accused Fico of “treason” and called on him to “go to Moscow.

News of the World • January 3, 11:26 PM • 27884 views

Bratislava: Raising defense spending threshold to 3% of GDP is 'unthinkable' - Minister

Slovakia's Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak called it “unthinkable” to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP. The country plans to remain at 2% of GDP, despite NATO's calls for increased spending due to the threat from Russia.

News of the World • December 19, 01:11 PM • 16698 views

Ukrzaliznytsia launches 2 new railway routes with the EU

Two new rail routes from Kyiv to the capitals of Hungary and Slovakia were launched. The new connections should relieve congestion on the Warsaw route and improve logistics links with the EU.

Society • December 15, 02:43 PM • 41485 views

The Foreign Ministry reacted to Fico's intention to go to the parade on May 9 in Moscow

The Foreign Ministry spokesman called on European leaders to correctly relate to Ukraine's contribution to the victory over Nazism. Tikhy recalled that in the Second World War, from 8 to 10 million Ukrainians died.

Politics • November 28, 05:09 PM • 23693 views

New railway routes are launched from Ukraine to the EU: where you can now travel by train

Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.

Society • November 21, 11:30 AM • 17989 views

Slovak schoolchildren anger local interior minister over their costumes as pensioners voting for Fico

Students of a Bratislava gymnasium dressed up as pensioners voting for Prime Minister Fico, causing a scandal. Slovakia's Interior Minister accused the opposition of stirring up tensions in schools.

News of the World • November 4, 03:34 PM • 22032 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico announces a second attempt on his life

Robert Fico reported the appearance of an armed man with a loaded gun at a public event in the city of Dukla. This is the second attempted assassination attempt on the Slovak prime minister since the May incident.

News of the World • October 28, 12:08 PM • 16046 views

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in the EU

During a meeting with Denys Shmyhal, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his full support for Ukraine's accession to the EU. At the same time, he confirmed that he would block Ukraine's membership in NATO as long as he was in power.

Politics • October 8, 07:41 AM • 24469 views

Readmission and cooperation in the agricultural sector: Shmyhal summarized the results of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia

Following the intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Slovakia signed 4 documents. They relate to readmission, education, the agricultural sector, and a joint declaration on key vectors of cooperation.

Economy • October 7, 03:28 PM • 31619 views

Sybiha summarizes his tour of neighboring countries: there are agreements that the enemy will feel

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has completed visits to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. He announced agreements on European integration, support for Ukraine, and joint projects with neighboring countries.

War • September 20, 11:41 AM • 13255 views

Romania asks Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory - mass media

Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed military assistance and support from Western neighbors during his visit to Bucharest.

War • September 19, 02:18 PM • 25887 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia: they discussed the development of relations in the spirit of good neighborliness

Andriy Sybiga met with Robert Fico in Bratislava. The parties discussed the development of relations in the spirit of good neighborliness, mutual respect and benefit as part of Sybiga's first foreign visit to Slovakia.

Politics • September 18, 06:00 PM • 28685 views

Number of seats on the train to Slovakia is being increased during the peak period

From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.

Society • August 9, 01:34 PM • 17624 views

Czech police detained a teenager for planning an attack on LGBT pride. He was radicalized on Telegram

Czech police have detained a minor for preparing a terrorist attack at the Bratislava Pride parade. The suspect was a member of an international online group that planned attacks via Telegram.

News of the World • August 1, 01:57 PM • 18888 views

EU not in favor of lifting sanctions on Russia's Lukoil to restore oil transit - FT

The EU countries have rejected a call by Hungary and Slovakia to lift sanctions against Lukoil in order to resume oil transit through Ukraine. The European Commission said that additional time was needed to assess the situation.

Economy • July 25, 10:18 AM • 25845 views

Slovak PM Fico says he has returned to work after assassination attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May, returned to work after recovering from his injuries.

News of the World • July 9, 06:55 PM • 21481 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico will continue to feel the effects of his injury, but may soon return to work

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is gradually recovering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen sustained during an assassination attempt in May, but according to his deputy, he will continue to have health problems.

News of the World • July 1, 02:05 PM • 19054 views

In Slovakia, a train collides with a bus: 5 dead and 5 injured

In Slovakia, a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.

Society • June 27, 08:17 PM • 35386 views

Ukraine's women's national team makes it to the European 3x3 basketball championship

Ukraine's women's 3x3 basketball team has won one of 12 tickets to the European Championships, defeating teams from Turkey, Estonia, Poland, and Slovakia in the qualifying tournament in Bratislava.

Sports • June 17, 03:49 PM • 19382 views

Slovakia has officially changed its president: Peter Pellegrini takes oath of office

On June 15, Peter Pellegrini was officially sworn in as the new president of Slovakia, making an ambiguous reference to the war in Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees accepted by Slovakia in his first speech.

News of the World • June 15, 03:11 PM • 18303 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been released from hospital. Doctors reported that his health was improving, and he began the rehabilitation process.

News of the World • May 31, 03:32 AM • 26122 views

Attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister: Fico's health condition does not allow him to be transported to Bratislava

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious but stable condition at Roosevelt Hospital after the assassination attempt, and his transfer to Bratislava is not possible for several more days.

News of the World • May 22, 05:47 PM • 25280 views

Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt carried out by a 71-year-old xenophobic writer with with possible pro-Russian ties.

News of the World • May 16, 09:35 AM • 487073 views