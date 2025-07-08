Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayed

Ukrzaliznytsia warned about changes in train schedules due to bad weather. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that stormy weather conditions in Zakarpattia, as well as in Slovakia and Hungary, are causing a number of changes in passenger train schedules tonight.

Hungarian and Slovak railways are delaying trains No. 143/750 from Vienna and Budapest, as well as No. 617/964 from Bratislava. Passengers from Debrecen and Kosice are expected to be delivered to the border by reserve buses, and Ukrzaliznytsia train No. 28 will pick them up in Chop. - clarified Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is also indicated that the delay time and, accordingly, the departure of the Ukrainian train will be determined taking into account the arrival time of the buses and in coordination between the dispatchers of the three countries, while operational changes are possible depending on the development of the situation primarily in Hungary.

"In addition, bad weather caused damage to the contact network near Barkasovo and Skole, which will affect the punctuality of trains No. 9 Kyiv - Budapest, No. 82 Chop - Kyiv, No. 14 Solotvyno - Kyiv, No. 38 Mukachevo - Odesa and No. 749 Kyiv - Chop with direct cars to Vienna," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Recall

Earlier, in Rivne region, a hurricane damaged the roofs of more than 10 residential buildings in Dubno district and felled trees in Dubno and Varash districts. 13 settlements are completely de-energized, and 3 more are partially, with 2553 subscribers without electricity.

Meanwhile, in Lviv, a strong storm with thunder and squally winds led to falling trees and power outages.

33 trees damaged, 8 power outages recorded: Sadovyi on the consequences of bad weather