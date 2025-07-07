$41.730.01
33 trees damaged, 8 power outages recorded: Sadovyi on the consequences of bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 505 views

A strong storm in Lviv damaged 33 trees and caused 8 power outages, one of which was in the Electrotrans system. Utility services are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.

33 trees damaged, 8 power outages recorded: Sadovyi on the consequences of bad weather

A strong storm in Lviv damaged 33 trees, and 8 power outages were recorded in the city. This was reported by the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Update as of 22:15. Preliminary - no casualties. In various districts of the city, 33 trees were damaged - large branches broke off them. 8 power outages were recorded: one - in the Electrontrans system, the rest - street lighting 

- Sadovyi reported.

He added that utility services are working, and the situation in the city is being monitored.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a strong storm with thunderstorms and squally winds hit Lviv. In particular, the bad weather knocked down several trees, and power outages are being recorded in the city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv
