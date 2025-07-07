33 trees damaged, 8 power outages recorded: Sadovyi on the consequences of bad weather

A strong storm in Lviv damaged 33 trees, and 8 power outages were recorded in the city. This was reported by the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Update as of 22:15. Preliminary - no casualties. In various districts of the city, 33 trees were damaged - large branches broke off them. 8 power outages were recorded: one - in the Electrontrans system, the rest - street lighting - Sadovyi reported.

He added that utility services are working, and the situation in the city is being monitored.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a strong storm with thunderstorms and squally winds hit Lviv. In particular, the bad weather knocked down several trees, and power outages are being recorded in the city.