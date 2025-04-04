From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket
shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.
In the Czech Republic, a passenger train traveling to Ukraine collided with a freight train. According to police, four people were
killed and 22 others were injured, including children.
Due to the breakdown of rolling stock, train No. 961 Mukachevo - Kosice has been canceled today on the Mukachevo - Chop section,
and earlier trains in the Warsaw direction were delayed due to bad weather.
A new international rail route connecting Prague, Kosice, and Chop has been launched, with daily rail service operated by
Ukrzaliznytsia and RegioJet, offering a 13-hour journey between Prague and Chop.