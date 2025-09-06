$41.350.00
Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for direct trains to the EU on the European gauge: list of routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has started selling tickets for trains from Uzhhorod to Bratislava, Vienna, and Budapest on the new European gauge. Trains will start running from September 12, 2025, with tickets available online and on railway websites.

Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for direct trains to the EU on the European gauge: list of routes

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has opened ticket sales for trains from Uzhhorod to cities in EU countries via the new European gauge. In the first phase, there are two trains: to Bratislava and Vienna. This was reported by the carrier's press service, writes UNN.

From September 12, 2025, direct passenger trains will start running from Uzhhorod on the European gauge to cities in the European Union – Bratislava, Vienna, and Budapest. Ticket sales opened on September 5.

- the message says.

Train schedule:

  • No. 961/618 Uzhhorod – Bratislava. Departure from Uzhhorod at 8:09, arrival in Bratislava at 18:33. Train No. 617/964 Bratislava – Uzhhorod will depart from Bratislava at 11:27, arriving in Uzhhorod at 22:35.
    • No. 146 Uzhhorod – Budapest – Vienna. Departure from Uzhhorod at 8:09, arrival in Budapest at 14:20, arrival in Vienna at 17:20. The return journey of train No. 143 Vienna – Budapest – Uzhhorod will depart from Vienna at 10:42, arrive in Budapest at 13:19, and in Uzhhorod at 22:35.

      Tickets can be purchased through the application and the website booking.uz.gov.ua, as well as on the websites of Hungarian and Slovak railways.

      "With the introduction of the new schedule in December, convenient connections with domestic trains, including night trains, are planned. This will allow, for example, to leave Kyiv in the evening, arrive in Uzhhorod in the morning, and continue the journey on a European train without transfers," the company added.

      Recall

      On September 5, President Zelensky opened the Uzhhorod – Chop European gauge, connecting Uzhhorod with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna. Trains will start running on September 12, and the European gauge will be extended to Lviv.

