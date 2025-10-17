$41.640.12
Slovakia prepares aid for Ukraine and plans to discuss drone protection - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

Slovakia plans to provide humanitarian aid and demining support to Ukraine. At the government meeting, they will discuss protection against drones and strengthening Slovakia's defense.

Slovakia prepares aid for Ukraine and plans to discuss drone protection - Deputy Prime Minister

Slovakia and Ukraine have intensive relations, the Slovak government is preparing further humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and within the framework of the meeting of officials of the two countries, issues of protection against drones or strengthening Slovakia's defense will be discussed. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák before the joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Teraz.sk.

Details

At the meeting, in particular, as indicated, further actions of the Slovak Republic regarding assistance in demining the territories of Ukraine and other issues related to the provision of humanitarian aid will be discussed. Issues of protection against drones or strengthening Slovakia's defense will also be discussed, Kaliňák said.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization (MIRRI) of the Slovak Republic, Radomir Šalitroš, promises the prospect of improving cooperation between the two countries based on the results of intergovernmental negotiations. According to him, Slovakia wants to present several projects to the Ukrainian side that could be useful to Ukraine.

"Within MIRRI, we want to inform the Ukrainian side that we have managed to establish cooperation with the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), which will facilitate the resettlement of residents of destroyed settlements in Ukraine," said Šalitroš, adding that UN-Habitat will become part of the MIRRI regional center in Košice.

Addition

Several bilateral consultations are planned in Košice – a ministerial meeting dedicated to cross-border cooperation and transport links, a ministerial meeting of foreign ministers, a ministerial meeting dedicated to cooperation in the fields of energy, defense industry and reconstruction of Ukraine, integration into the EU, as well as agriculture and education. Bilateral talks between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico and the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko will also take place.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
