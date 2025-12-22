$42.250.09
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Forbes

Singer Chris Rea dies at 74

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

British singer Chris Rea, known for his hits, has died at the age of 74 in hospital after a short illness. His debut album was released in 1978, and his hit Driving Home For Christmas is still popular.

Singer Chris Rea dies at 74

Singer Chris Rea, known for his hits including Driving Home For Christmas, has died at the age of 74. This was reported by a representative of his family, according to UNN with reference to Sky News.

Chris Rea died peacefully in hospital

A statement provided on behalf of Rea's wife and two children read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully today in hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Who is Chris Rea?

Middlesbrough native Chris Rea rose to fame in the late 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Fool (If You Think It's Over), Let's Dance, and The Road To Hell.

His debut album, titled "Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?", was released in 1978.

The track "Fool (If You Think It's Over)" from this album was nominated for a Grammy Award.

When The Road To Hell album was released in 1989, he became one of the biggest solo stars in the UK and cemented his status as a favorite of a predominantly male audience of a certain age.

His two later studio albums – The Road To Hell (1989) and Auberge (1991) – reached number one in the UK charts.

His famous Christmas song Driving Home For Christmas, first released in 1986, is featured in this year's M&S Christmas food advertisement.

Rea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, followed by a stroke in 2016.

In 2017, he collapsed on stage during a performance in Oxford.

Antonina Tumanova

