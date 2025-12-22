Singer Chris Rea dies at 74

Singer Chris Rea, known for his hits including Driving Home For Christmas, has died at the age of 74. This was reported by a representative of his family, according to UNN with reference to Sky News.

Chris Rea died peacefully in hospital

A statement provided on behalf of Rea's wife and two children read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully today in hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Who is Chris Rea?

Middlesbrough native Chris Rea rose to fame in the late 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Fool (If You Think It's Over), Let's Dance, and The Road To Hell.

His debut album, titled "Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?", was released in 1978.

The track "Fool (If You Think It's Over)" from this album was nominated for a Grammy Award.

When The Road To Hell album was released in 1989, he became one of the biggest solo stars in the UK and cemented his status as a favorite of a predominantly male audience of a certain age.

His two later studio albums – The Road To Hell (1989) and Auberge (1991) – reached number one in the UK charts.

His famous Christmas song Driving Home For Christmas, first released in 1986, is featured in this year's M&S Christmas food advertisement.

Rea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, followed by a stroke in 2016.

In 2017, he collapsed on stage during a performance in Oxford.