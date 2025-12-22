Moscow is significantly accelerating the timeline for possible aggression against EU countries, considering the European community "weak and divided." This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia is preparing for an open conflict with Europe, particularly with the Baltic states and Poland. According to intelligence, the Kremlin has moved the timeline for a possible attack from 2030 to 2027. Budanov emphasized that the US and China can stop Russian expansion in other directions, but the aggressor perceives Europe itself as a vulnerable target.

Moscow is preparing to move against Europe, likely the Baltic states and Poland, in two years, shifting its timeline from 2030 to 2027. – emphasized the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks