Budanov warned about Russia's preparation for an attack on Europe as early as 2027

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 370 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 1802 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 6188 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10247 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 11783 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 14436 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 13896 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12057 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11401 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8280 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 36951 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 20136 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 22317 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 17124 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 12847 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 370 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 13300 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 53228 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 75293 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 109531 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 180 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 22732 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 20532 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 30884 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 31789 views
Fox News

Budanov warned about Russia's preparation for an attack on Europe as early as 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia is preparing for an open conflict with Europe, moving the possible attack date from 2030 to 2027. Moscow considers the European community "weak and divided."

Budanov warned about Russia's preparation for an attack on Europe as early as 2027

Moscow is significantly accelerating the timeline for possible aggression against EU countries, considering the European community "weak and divided." This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia is preparing for an open conflict with Europe, particularly with the Baltic states and Poland. According to intelligence, the Kremlin has moved the timeline for a possible attack from 2030 to 2027. Budanov emphasized that the US and China can stop Russian expansion in other directions, but the aggressor perceives Europe itself as a vulnerable target.

Moscow is preparing to move against Europe, likely the Baltic states and Poland, in two years, shifting its timeline from 2030 to 2027.

– emphasized the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks22.12.25, 16:22 • 710 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Europe
China
United States
Poland