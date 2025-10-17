Svyrydenko to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 8692 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 25007 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
05:53 AM • 19749 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 51522 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 56620 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 41034 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 41700 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 40698 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 63623 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 37933 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Former Trump aide John Bolton faces 10 years in prison for illegal transfer of classified dataOctober 17, 12:39 AM • 16091 views
Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian fundingOctober 17, 02:15 AM • 16720 views
Russian Sochi missile attack: tourists taken to basements - mediaOctober 17, 03:09 AM • 9304 views
Kremlin creates information cover for future attacks on Europe - ISW04:11 AM • 4288 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of Energy07:42 AM • 15589 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 25006 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 63622 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 93938 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 62040 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 84965 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 45820 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 94051 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 70830 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 72150 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 76681 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Film
IPad Pro

Svyrydenko to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

Members of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments will meet in Košice on October 17, 2025, for further mutual consultations. The meeting will include bilateral talks on various issues, including cross-border cooperation, energy, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known

Members of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine will meet in Košice, including a bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, the Slovak government announced on October 17, writes UNN.

Details

"On Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (local time), a joint meeting of selected members of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine will take place in the Historical Town Hall in Košice. These will be further mutual consultations between the Slovak Republic and Ukraine at the government level," the statement said.

"Joint negotiations between the governments of the Slovak Republic and Ukraine bring good results," said Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico.

He, as stated, "highly appreciated the constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect, which he had with the previous Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and also appreciated that during the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Ukraine in September, he had the opportunity to continue this dialogue with the current Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko."

In Košice, as reported, "several bilateral consultations will take place: a meeting of ministers dedicated to cross-border cooperation and transport links, a meeting of foreign ministers, a meeting of ministers dedicated to cooperation in the energy sector, a meeting of ministers dedicated to the defense industry, a meeting of ministers dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine, integration into the EU and agriculture, as well as a meeting of ministers dedicated to education."

A bilateral meeting will also take place between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

- reported the Slovak government.

Addition

Members of the governments of the Slovak Republic and Ukraine held meetings in Michalovce, Slovakia, in April 2024, and there were also mutual consultations near Uzhhorod.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Košice
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Uzhhorod