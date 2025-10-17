Svyrydenko to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known

Members of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine will meet in Košice, including a bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, the Slovak government announced on October 17, writes UNN.

Details

"On Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (local time), a joint meeting of selected members of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine will take place in the Historical Town Hall in Košice. These will be further mutual consultations between the Slovak Republic and Ukraine at the government level," the statement said.

"Joint negotiations between the governments of the Slovak Republic and Ukraine bring good results," said Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico.

He, as stated, "highly appreciated the constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect, which he had with the previous Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and also appreciated that during the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Ukraine in September, he had the opportunity to continue this dialogue with the current Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko."

In Košice, as reported, "several bilateral consultations will take place: a meeting of ministers dedicated to cross-border cooperation and transport links, a meeting of foreign ministers, a meeting of ministers dedicated to cooperation in the energy sector, a meeting of ministers dedicated to the defense industry, a meeting of ministers dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine, integration into the EU and agriculture, as well as a meeting of ministers dedicated to education."

A bilateral meeting will also take place between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko. - reported the Slovak government.

Addition

Members of the governments of the Slovak Republic and Ukraine held meetings in Michalovce, Slovakia, in April 2024, and there were also mutual consultations near Uzhhorod.