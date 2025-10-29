Education in Slovakia - a chance for Ukrainian students to get a European diploma for free

$42.080.01
04:51 PM • 3214 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 12857 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41087 views
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 29599 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49233 views
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28486 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75375 views
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48443 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47293 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114479 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Publications
Exclusives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48454 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 30640 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38743 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14557 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters02:19 PM • 14442 views
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41090 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38803 views
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75377 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 85161 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
France
Pokrovsk
Louvre
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 4406 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14611 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48505 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 54323 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 35672 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
SpaceX Starship
Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

Education in Slovakia - a chance for Ukrainian students to get a European diploma for free

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

Slovakia offers Ukrainian graduates free education at public universities, a European diploma, and employment opportunities. The cost of living for students is 400-500 euros per month, which is half as much as in neighboring countries.

Education in Slovakia - a chance for Ukrainian students to get a European diploma for free

Studying abroad has long ceased to be a luxury - today it is a real opportunity for Ukrainian graduates to build a future in Europe. One of the most accessible and promising countries for obtaining an education has become Slovakia. Here, students can study at public universities for free, receive a European diploma, and even stay to work after graduation, UNN reports.

Why Slovakia?

The main advantage is free education in Slovak. The state covers all education costs for international students who are proficient in the language at a B1 level. This means that Ukrainian applicants can enroll in leading European universities without exams and without tuition fees.

Slovak universities offer programs according to European standards, and the diploma is recognized in all EU countries. In addition, Slovakia is a safe, comfortable, and hospitable country where Ukrainians are received with respect and support. The average cost of living for a student is from 400 to 500 euros per month, which is half as much as in neighboring countries.

Popular fields of study

Slovak universities offer over 300 bachelor's and master's programs. The most popular fields among Ukrainian students are engineering, IT, economics, pedagogy, architecture, tourism, biology, and international relations.

Among the most famous universities are:

●     Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava (STU);

●     Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra (UKF);

●     University of Economics in Bratislava (EUBA);

●     Technical University of Košice (TUKE).

Each of these universities has modern laboratories, Erasmus+ partnership programs, internships at enterprises, and opportunities for internships abroad.

Opportunities after graduation

After receiving their diploma, graduates can stay in Slovakia for up to nine months to find a job or start their own business. Thanks to the simplified procedure for extending a residence permit, a Slovak diploma becomes a real ticket to a career in the European Union.

The Slovak labor market is actively developing, especially in the fields of IT, engineering, economics, medicine, and education. The salary of young specialists ranges from 1100 to 2000 euros per month, and career prospects grow after the first years of work.

How to apply

Admission to Slovak universities is possible without entrance exams. It is enough to submit documents, undergo nostrification of the certificate, and, if necessary, attend Slovak language courses. It is important to prepare a motivational letter and correctly fill out the application - this increases the chances of enrollment.

Postupai - support for Ukrainian students in Slovakia

The Postupai platform helps Ukrainian applicants go through the entire process of enrolling in universities in Slovakia: from choosing a specialty to adapting after moving. The team consults, processes documents, helps with nostrification, insurance, accommodation in a dormitory, and obtaining a student residence permit.

Postupai is not just an educational company, but a partner that accompanies the student at every stage: from the first application to the start of studies and even after.

Education that opens doors to Europe

Slovak education is not just a diploma. It is experience, new acquaintances, the opportunity to work, travel, and build a career in the EU.

If you dream of a European education without high costs, start with Slovakia - a country where education becomes the first step towards independence, stability, and success.

Take this step with Postupai - and open your path to a future in Europe.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
State budget
Bratislava
Košice
European Union
Europe
Slovakia