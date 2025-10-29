Education in Slovakia - a chance for Ukrainian students to get a European diploma for free

Studying abroad has long ceased to be a luxury - today it is a real opportunity for Ukrainian graduates to build a future in Europe. One of the most accessible and promising countries for obtaining an education has become Slovakia. Here, students can study at public universities for free, receive a European diploma, and even stay to work after graduation, UNN reports.

Why Slovakia?

The main advantage is free education in Slovak. The state covers all education costs for international students who are proficient in the language at a B1 level. This means that Ukrainian applicants can enroll in leading European universities without exams and without tuition fees.

Slovak universities offer programs according to European standards, and the diploma is recognized in all EU countries. In addition, Slovakia is a safe, comfortable, and hospitable country where Ukrainians are received with respect and support. The average cost of living for a student is from 400 to 500 euros per month, which is half as much as in neighboring countries.

Popular fields of study

Slovak universities offer over 300 bachelor's and master's programs. The most popular fields among Ukrainian students are engineering, IT, economics, pedagogy, architecture, tourism, biology, and international relations.

Among the most famous universities are:

● Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava (STU);

● Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra (UKF);

● University of Economics in Bratislava (EUBA);

● Technical University of Košice (TUKE).

Each of these universities has modern laboratories, Erasmus+ partnership programs, internships at enterprises, and opportunities for internships abroad.

Opportunities after graduation

After receiving their diploma, graduates can stay in Slovakia for up to nine months to find a job or start their own business. Thanks to the simplified procedure for extending a residence permit, a Slovak diploma becomes a real ticket to a career in the European Union.

The Slovak labor market is actively developing, especially in the fields of IT, engineering, economics, medicine, and education. The salary of young specialists ranges from 1100 to 2000 euros per month, and career prospects grow after the first years of work.

How to apply

Admission to Slovak universities is possible without entrance exams. It is enough to submit documents, undergo nostrification of the certificate, and, if necessary, attend Slovak language courses. It is important to prepare a motivational letter and correctly fill out the application - this increases the chances of enrollment.

Education that opens doors to Europe

Slovak education is not just a diploma. It is experience, new acquaintances, the opportunity to work, travel, and build a career in the EU.

If you dream of a European education without high costs, start with Slovakia - a country where education becomes the first step towards independence, stability, and success.

