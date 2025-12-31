Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays

In Gelsenkirchen (Germany), approximately 30 million euros in cash, gold, and jewelry were stolen from a Sparkasse bank branch. This was reported by DW, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the investigation, about 3,200 safe deposit boxes were broken into at the branch, affecting more than 2,500 people. The exact amount cannot be determined, as banks generally do not know the contents of safe deposit boxes, which often contain money, gold, and jewelry. However, experts are already stating that this was one of the largest robberies in the history of German criminal police.

The break-in was discovered... when firefighters and police searched the bank building due to a fire alarm. According to the investigation, the criminals entered through an adjacent parking lot and several rooms into the safe deposit box room by drilling a hole in its wall. For this, they used a powerful special drill. - the report says.

Witnesses told the police about several men who were seen on the parking lot staircase with large bags during the crime. Video recordings also show a black car with a license plate previously stolen in Hanover.

Despite the gathering of concerned customers in front of the robbed building in Gelsenkirchen, Sparkasse bank on its website urged people to refrain from visiting the branch.

We are currently coordinating with the insurance company on how to compensate for the losses in the most convenient way for customers. - the report says.

Police suggest that the robbers may have been inside the premises for several days, taking advantage of the bank being closed for the Christmas holidays.

Recall

In Paris, an employee of the Élysée Palace, responsible for storing silverware, was arrested on suspicion of stealing silver items and porcelain worth approximately 40,000 euros. The stolen items, some of which have the status of national cultural heritage, were attempted to be sold through online auctions.

Louvre did not open due to staff strike two months after high-profile robbery