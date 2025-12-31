$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM • 10616 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 24945 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 22963 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 20910 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 21691 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 17937 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 17041 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23063 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 33313 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22282 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs

December 30, 03:27 PM • 24953 views
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 24953 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Approximately 30 million euros in cash, gold, and valuables were stolen from a Sparkasse bank branch in Gelsenkirchen. The perpetrators broke into 3200 safes after gaining entry through an adjacent parking lot and breaching a wall.

Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidays

In Gelsenkirchen (Germany), approximately 30 million euros in cash, gold, and jewelry were stolen from a Sparkasse bank branch. This was reported by DW, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the investigation, about 3,200 safe deposit boxes were broken into at the branch, affecting more than 2,500 people. The exact amount cannot be determined, as banks generally do not know the contents of safe deposit boxes, which often contain money, gold, and jewelry. However, experts are already stating that this was one of the largest robberies in the history of German criminal police.

The break-in was discovered... when firefighters and police searched the bank building due to a fire alarm. According to the investigation, the criminals entered through an adjacent parking lot and several rooms into the safe deposit box room by drilling a hole in its wall. For this, they used a powerful special drill.

- the report says.

Witnesses told the police about several men who were seen on the parking lot staircase with large bags during the crime. Video recordings also show a black car with a license plate previously stolen in Hanover.

Despite the gathering of concerned customers in front of the robbed building in Gelsenkirchen, Sparkasse bank on its website urged people to refrain from visiting the branch.

We are currently coordinating with the insurance company on how to compensate for the losses in the most convenient way for customers.

- the report says.

Police suggest that the robbers may have been inside the premises for several days, taking advantage of the bank being closed for the Christmas holidays.

Recall

In Paris, an employee of the Élysée Palace, responsible for storing silverware, was arrested on suspicion of stealing silver items and porcelain worth approximately 40,000 euros. The stolen items, some of which have the status of national cultural heritage, were attempted to be sold through online auctions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

