"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS

Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in the series "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy", has died at the age of 53, UNN writes with reference to Deadline.

After the actor was diagnosed with ALS, which he had been talking about for the past year, his family announced his death on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Eric Dane passed away on Thursday afternoon after a courageous battle with ALS," reads a statement published in People. "He spent his last days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

The family continued: "Throughout his battle with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for raising awareness and research, determined to make a difference in the lives of others facing the same challenge. He will be greatly missed, and we will always remember him with love. Eric loved his fans and was forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he received. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Last April, Dane announced his diagnosis, noting that he "can continue to work" and "looks forward to returning" to his role as Cal Jacobs in season 3 of HBO's "Euphoria," which was filmed last year.

Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair

Dane continued to work despite his illness and drew attention to it by appearing in a cameo role as an ALS patient in the series "Brilliant Minds."

"I wake up every morning and immediately realize that this is happening," he said on "Good Morning America." "This is not a dream. I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of my life."

Dane was born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco. His screen debut was in 1991 in an episode of the series "Saved by the Bell."

Dane's breakthrough role was as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in the series "Grey's Anatomy," where he starred from 2006 to 2012.

Dane is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and two daughters.