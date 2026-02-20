"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 24504 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 47793 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 28247 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 46234 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 29054 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 41012 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 29204 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26916 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26260 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19451 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
0m/s
80%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 36523 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 13138 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 13046 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 16419 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 16201 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 28705 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 46232 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 41011 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 39483 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 50971 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 612 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 1116 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 13352 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 24929 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 29231 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Series

"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in the series "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy," has died at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS. His family announced his death on Thursday, stating that the actor spent his last days surrounded by loved ones.

"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS

Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in the series "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy", has died at the age of 53, UNN writes with reference to Deadline.

Details

After the actor was diagnosed with ALS, which he had been talking about for the past year, his family announced his death on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Eric Dane passed away on Thursday afternoon after a courageous battle with ALS," reads a statement published in People. "He spent his last days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

The family continued: "Throughout his battle with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for raising awareness and research, determined to make a difference in the lives of others facing the same challenge. He will be greatly missed, and we will always remember him with love. Eric loved his fans and was forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he received. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Last April, Dane announced his diagnosis, noting that he "can continue to work" and "looks forward to returning" to his role as Cal Jacobs in season 3 of HBO's "Euphoria," which was filmed last year.

Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair01.10.25, 10:33 • 80476 views

Dane continued to work despite his illness and drew attention to it by appearing in a cameo role as an ALS patient in the series "Brilliant Minds."

"I wake up every morning and immediately realize that this is happening," he said on "Good Morning America." "This is not a dream. I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of my life."

Dane was born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco. His screen debut was in 1991 in an episode of the series "Saved by the Bell."

Dane's breakthrough role was as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in the series "Grey's Anatomy," where he starred from 2006 to 2012.

Dane is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and two daughters.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Series
Marriage
charity
San Francisco