Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair

American actor, star of the series "Euphoria" Eric Dane is not giving up, despite his struggle with ALS, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

This week, the actor was spotted in a motorized wheelchair at Washington Airport in the US and shared a message with a paparazzi who asked him what he wanted to say to his concerned fans.

"Don't lose faith, man," Dane replied in an unnatural voice in footage obtained by the Daily Mail.

The star of the series "Euphoria" also replied: "Thank you, brother," when he was told that the country wished him all the best.

Dane, dressed in a black jacket, trousers, and white Nike sneakers, was helped out of the airport by an assistant.

The 52-year-old father of two is trying to stay calm despite the progression of the incurable disease, a source said.

"He wants to enjoy what he has now because now he knows with all his heart that tomorrow is not guaranteed," he said.

"He wants to live and doesn't want people to feel sorry for him or for him while he battles this terrible disease. He just wants the people around him to be there and as happy as possible. He always wants to surround himself with positivity - that's the main thing that drives him now," the source added.

Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, recently spoke about how the disease has affected their daughters: 15-year-old Billie and 13-year-old Georgia.

"It's just heartbreaking," Gayheart told People magazine in comments published on Saturday. "My girls are suffering a lot, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a difficult time."

"We're getting help from professional therapists, and we're just trying to keep hope alive and do it with dignity, grace, and love," she continued.

Earlier this month, Dane starred in a commercial for the "I Am ALS" organization, aimed at accelerating research into this neurodegenerative disease.

The progression of the disease was noticeable from the actor's slowed speech, who sometimes slurred his words. In addition, his hands sometimes twitched uncontrollably.

In June, Dane said he was "concerned" about losing mobility in his legs after he completely lost mobility in his right arm during a conversation on "Good Morning America."

Dane shared that he believes he only has a few months left before his left arm and hand also fail.

"It's sobering," he said.

