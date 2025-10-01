$41.140.18
06:00 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

American actor Eric Dane, star of the series "Euphoria", was spotted at Washington airport in a motorized wheelchair. He urged fans to "keep the faith" despite the progression of the incurable disease ALS. His wife Rebecca Gayheart spoke about the impact of the disease on their daughters.

Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair

American actor, star of the series "Euphoria" Eric Dane is not giving up, despite his struggle with ALS, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

This week, the actor was spotted in a motorized wheelchair at Washington Airport in the US and shared a message with a paparazzi who asked him what he wanted to say to his concerned fans.

"Don't lose faith, man," Dane replied in an unnatural voice in footage obtained by the Daily Mail.

The star of the series "Euphoria" also replied: "Thank you, brother," when he was told that the country wished him all the best.

Dane, dressed in a black jacket, trousers, and white Nike sneakers, was helped out of the airport by an assistant.

The 52-year-old father of two is trying to stay calm despite the progression of the incurable disease, a source said.

"He wants to enjoy what he has now because now he knows with all his heart that tomorrow is not guaranteed," he said.

"He wants to live and doesn't want people to feel sorry for him or for him while he battles this terrible disease. He just wants the people around him to be there and as happy as possible. He always wants to surround himself with positivity - that's the main thing that drives him now," the source added.

Euphoria Star Eric Dane Walks Red Carpet For First Time Since ALS Diagnosis - Variety19.06.25, 10:40 • 4522 views

Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, recently spoke about how the disease has affected their daughters: 15-year-old Billie and 13-year-old Georgia.

"It's just heartbreaking," Gayheart told People magazine in comments published on Saturday. "My girls are suffering a lot, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a difficult time."

"We're getting help from professional therapists, and we're just trying to keep hope alive and do it with dignity, grace, and love," she continued.

Earlier this month, Dane starred in a commercial for the "I Am ALS" organization, aimed at accelerating research into this neurodegenerative disease.

The progression of the disease was noticeable from the actor's slowed speech, who sometimes slurred his words. In addition, his hands sometimes twitched uncontrollably.

In June, Dane said he was "concerned" about losing mobility in his legs after he completely lost mobility in his right arm during a conversation on "Good Morning America."

Dane shared that he believes he only has a few months left before his left arm and hand also fail.

"It's sobering," he said.

"Euphoria" star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS11.04.25, 16:56 • 8435 views

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the WorldUNN Lite
charity
United States