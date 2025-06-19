Euphoria Star Eric Dane Walks Red Carpet For First Time Since ALS Diagnosis - Variety

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9110 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
05:33 AM • 56498 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 95086 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 59682 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 106356 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 88767 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 88906 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 73852 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 143365 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 56105 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
6.3m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on KyivJune 19, 12:08 AM • 38228 views
USA resumes issuing visas to foreign students, but requires access to social media accountsJune 19, 12:24 AM • 28644 views
Ukraine's "Lima" electronic warfare system jams Russian bombs better than Western counterpartsJune 19, 12:46 AM • 14872 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least JulyJune 19, 02:52 AM • 45034 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 40663 views
Publications
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 5302 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 40778 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 56437 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 92410 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 136744 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 138479 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 191111 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 199529 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 255999 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119665 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

Euphoria Star Eric Dane Walks Red Carpet For First Time Since ALS Diagnosis - Variety

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

Actor Eric Dane made his first red carpet appearance since his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He confirmed that he does not plan to end his acting career and continues to work on the new season of "Euphoria".

Euphoria Star Eric Dane Walks Red Carpet For First Time Since ALS Diagnosis - Variety

Actor Eric Dane appeared on the red carpet for the first time since announcing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The actor attended the premiere of the film "Countdown" in Los Angeles. This is reported by UNN referencing Variety.

Details

Dane walked the red carpet with his co-stars – Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Elliot Knight, Violett Bean, and Uli Latukefu. The creator of the series and executive producer Derek Haas was also present at the event.

I feel good. It feels good to be here with everyone and see the hours and hours of work that we have put into it come to life on screen

– the actor told Variety.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane does not intend to leave his acting career and continues to work on the new season of "Euphoria".

It is always great to be on the set. It is great to be employed. I love what I give. I am going to continue to do that

– he stated.

Dane confirmed that the third season of "Euphoria" is already in production, although he has not personally filmed yet.

You will get more of the same, which I think is good for this show. We are moving forward. I don't know exactly what I'm doing, but I trust (creator, ed.) Sam Levinson with every fiber of my being

– he noted.

In a recent interview with "Good Morning America" Dane admitted that the illness has already affected his physical condition.

My left side is functioning, and my right side has completely stopped working. I think in a few months I won't have my left arm. It's sobering

– he said.

I'm ready and willing to do almost anything, but I have limitations that I understand will prevent me from playing certain roles. I'm working on "Euphoria." I've finished "Countdown." As far as that goes, I'm completely capable

– Eric Dane assured.

Reference

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells that control muscles. As a result, patients lose the ability to move, speak, and breathe. There is currently no effective treatment.

We remind you

As UNN reported, 52-year-old actor Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS in April, after a nine-month examination. The first symptoms appeared a year and a half ago – with weakening of the muscles in his right arm.

Additionally

The premiere of the first three episodes of the series "Countdown" will take place on June 25 on the Prime Video platform. New episodes will be released weekly thereafter, with the finale scheduled for September 3.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureHealthNews of the World
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9