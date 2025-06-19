Euphoria Star Eric Dane Walks Red Carpet For First Time Since ALS Diagnosis - Variety

Actor Eric Dane appeared on the red carpet for the first time since announcing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The actor attended the premiere of the film "Countdown" in Los Angeles. This is reported by UNN referencing Variety.

Details

Dane walked the red carpet with his co-stars – Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Elliot Knight, Violett Bean, and Uli Latukefu. The creator of the series and executive producer Derek Haas was also present at the event.

I feel good. It feels good to be here with everyone and see the hours and hours of work that we have put into it come to life on screen – the actor told Variety.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane does not intend to leave his acting career and continues to work on the new season of "Euphoria".

It is always great to be on the set. It is great to be employed. I love what I give. I am going to continue to do that – he stated.

Dane confirmed that the third season of "Euphoria" is already in production, although he has not personally filmed yet.

You will get more of the same, which I think is good for this show. We are moving forward. I don't know exactly what I'm doing, but I trust (creator, ed.) Sam Levinson with every fiber of my being – he noted.

In a recent interview with "Good Morning America" Dane admitted that the illness has already affected his physical condition.

My left side is functioning, and my right side has completely stopped working. I think in a few months I won't have my left arm. It's sobering – he said.

I'm ready and willing to do almost anything, but I have limitations that I understand will prevent me from playing certain roles. I'm working on "Euphoria." I've finished "Countdown." As far as that goes, I'm completely capable – Eric Dane assured.

Reference

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells that control muscles. As a result, patients lose the ability to move, speak, and breathe. There is currently no effective treatment.

We remind you

As UNN reported, 52-year-old actor Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS in April, after a nine-month examination. The first symptoms appeared a year and a half ago – with weakening of the muscles in his right arm.

Additionally

The premiere of the first three episodes of the series "Countdown" will take place on June 25 on the Prime Video platform. New episodes will be released weekly thereafter, with the finale scheduled for September 3.