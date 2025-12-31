Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed to expand the so-called buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine in 2026. This statement was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

He said that Putin instructed to expand the buffer zone in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine near the Russian border in 2026. According to Russian media, he also inspected the "North" group of troops.

He reminded that this group was formed at the beginning of 2024. Moscow claims that its task is to create a "buffer" along the border and push Ukrainian forces deeper into the territory of Ukraine with the subsequent development of offensive actions.

Gerasimov's statement came amid Russia's threats to respond to an alleged attempt to "attack" Putin's residence, which Moscow claimed without providing evidence. The Ukrainian side rejected these accusations, calling them an attempt to disrupt potential peace talks as the war approaches its fourth year.

There is no official reaction from Ukraine to Gerasimov's words as of now.

