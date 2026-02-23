$43.270.01
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 9180 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 14122 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 14690 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 26427 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 39166 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 39256 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 60611 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 51966 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 51420 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 14166 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 28765 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 26777 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 23951 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 8032 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 113622 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 123442 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 129305 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 140034 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 178074 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 7046 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 24102 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 56372 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 57205 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 56565 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1922 views

Russia destroyed the Druzhba oil pipeline, and Ukraine has committed to repairing it, independently determining the timelines. A meeting of the oil coordination group to assess the situation will take place on February 25.

European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine

Russia has damaged the Druzhba oil pipeline, Ukraine has committed to repairing it, but they are setting their own deadlines, and a meeting of the oil coordination group to assess the situation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

Three important points related to this. Russia has damaged the Druzhba oil pipeline. Our priority is the energy security of our member states. Ukraine has committed to repairing the pipeline, and the decision on the timing is up to it. And finally, this Wednesday (February 25 - ed.) we convened the oil coordination group to assess the situation. That's where we are now.

- said Itkonen.

Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine on the timing of the Druzhba oil pipeline's restoration - European Commission19.02.26, 16:21 • 3978 views

Julia Shramko

