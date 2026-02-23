European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine

Russia has damaged the Druzhba oil pipeline, Ukraine has committed to repairing it, but they are setting their own deadlines, and a meeting of the oil coordination group to assess the situation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

Three important points related to this. Russia has damaged the Druzhba oil pipeline. Our priority is the energy security of our member states. Ukraine has committed to repairing the pipeline, and the decision on the timing is up to it. And finally, this Wednesday (February 25 - ed.) we convened the oil coordination group to assess the situation. That's where we are now. - said Itkonen.

Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine on the timing of the Druzhba oil pipeline's restoration - European Commission