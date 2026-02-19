Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine on the timing of the Druzhba oil pipeline's restoration - European Commission

$43.290.03
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering Disinformation
February 19, 05:31 AM
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18
February 19, 05:44 AM
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
February 19, 08:18 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
11:15 AM
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
12:06 PM
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
February 18, 05:10 PM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
12:42 PM
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
12:06 PM
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
February 18, 07:06 PM
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
February 18, 12:23 PM
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
February 18, 11:16 AM
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Nord Stream

Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine on the timing of the Druzhba oil pipeline's restoration - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stated that Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine regarding the timeline for restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline. Oil from Russia is supplied to Hungary and Slovakia via this pipeline.

Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine on the timing of the Druzhba oil pipeline's restoration - European Commission

Brussels is not pressuring Ukraine regarding the timing of the restoration of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which supplies oil from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia, said European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen during a briefing on Thursday, writes UNN.

So, regarding Ukraine's restoration of the "Druzhba" pipeline, I want to state clearly that we are in contact with all relevant authorities, including Ukraine, to clarify the repair timeline. We are not exerting pressure or setting any deadlines for Ukraine.

- noted the European Commission spokeswoman.

At the same time, she pointed to the "context that for four years of war, Russia has used Ukrainian energy infrastructure, it has strategically and systematically destroyed it."

"And Ukraine has demonstrated incredible efforts to repair and restore, largely with the support of EU member states and the European Commission, which we mobilized to ensure warmth in hospitals and homes, and the industry's operability. Therefore, in this case, we are not exerting pressure, there are no deadlines. This must be very clear," Itkonen emphasized.

"But, of course, given the situation, given the context, we are certainly in touch regarding any timelines. Because at the same time, we, of course, know that Ukraine has worked diligently to prepare the energy infrastructure in a war-torn country. And, unfortunately, this is just another reminder of how unstable we are, depending on fossil fuel imports from Russia," she concluded.

EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - media
18.02.26, 13:37

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
European Commission
Brussels
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine