EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - Media

Brussels has been in contact with Ukraine regarding the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline since late January, which is hindering the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, a European Commission spokeswoman confirmed on February 17, UNN writes, citing RFE/RL.

"We are in contact with Ukraine regarding the timing of the repair of the Druzhba pipeline and how quickly it can be put into operation," European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels, adding that the EU executive body is ready to convene an emergency coordination group with relevant parties to discuss alternative fuel supply routes.

Itkonen also stated that "there are no short-term risks to the security of supply for Hungary and Slovakia" as they have 90-day reserve stocks.

The halt in Russian oil supplies via the pipeline has caused tensions between Ukraine and EU member states Hungary and Slovakia, the publication notes.

Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline

"Amid Kyiv's claims that the disruptions, which began on January 27, were caused by a Russian drone attack, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on February 15 that Ukraine had delayed the resumption of oil flow to force Hungary to abandon its veto on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union." Fico called it "political blackmail."

Although the European Union has imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil by pipeline due to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, landlocked Hungary and Slovakia have received exemptions from these sanctions.

On February 16, Budapest also expressed its desire to apply a temporary exemption for the import of Russian oil by sea through Croatia using the Adria pipeline.

"We ask Croatia to allow the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline, as our exemption from sanctions provides for the possibility of importing Russian oil by sea if pipeline supplies are disrupted," Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on X.

Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar said that Zagreb should be able to help, writing on X that "Croatia will not allow fuel supplies to Central Europe to be jeopardized. We are ready to help solve the acute problem with disruptions."

However, he also criticized Budapest and Bratislava in the same X post for still failing to diversify their energy imports from Russia, adding that "the Adria pipeline is ready, so there are no technical excuses left for any EU country to remain tied to Russian oil. A barrel bought from Russia may seem cheaper to some countries, but it helps finance the war and attacks on the Ukrainian people. It's time to stop this war profiteering."

A report published on February 16 by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), a think tank in Bulgaria, also stated that Hungary does not need Russian oil as other sources are readily available.

"There are no technical or economic reasons to extend the sanctions exemption for Russian oil in Central Europe. Hungary's continued dependence is a political choice that weakens EU unity and undermines confidence in the sanctions regime. A gradual phase-out of Russian oil by the end of 2026 is both possible and important for Europe's long-term energy security," said Martin Vladimirov, director of the CSD's Energy and Climate Program.

