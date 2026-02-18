EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - Media

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 3294 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 1496 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 9044 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 11996 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 11517 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 13875 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 22957 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 37964 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37898 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37951 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.6m/s
68%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 12536 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 14392 views
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 6050 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 14752 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 17668 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 46735 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 61544 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 68434 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 89203 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 91740 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Mélovin
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 864 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 16235 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 28868 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 24222 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 34161 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Leopard 2
The Diplomat

EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The European Commission has confirmed contacts with Ukraine regarding the repair of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which is hindering the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. These countries have 90-day reserve stocks, which eliminates short-term risks to supply security.

EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - Media

Brussels has been in contact with Ukraine regarding the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline since late January, which is hindering the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, a European Commission spokeswoman confirmed on February 17, UNN writes, citing RFE/RL.

Details

"We are in contact with Ukraine regarding the timing of the repair of the Druzhba pipeline and how quickly it can be put into operation," European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels, adding that the EU executive body is ready to convene an emergency coordination group with relevant parties to discuss alternative fuel supply routes.

Itkonen also stated that "there are no short-term risks to the security of supply for Hungary and Slovakia" as they have 90-day reserve stocks.

The halt in Russian oil supplies via the pipeline has caused tensions between Ukraine and EU member states Hungary and Slovakia, the publication notes.

Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline13.02.26, 19:30 • 13814 views

"Amid Kyiv's claims that the disruptions, which began on January 27, were caused by a Russian drone attack, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on February 15 that Ukraine had delayed the resumption of oil flow to force Hungary to abandon its veto on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union." Fico called it "political blackmail."

Although the European Union has imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil by pipeline due to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, landlocked Hungary and Slovakia have received exemptions from these sanctions.

On February 16, Budapest also expressed its desire to apply a temporary exemption for the import of Russian oil by sea through Croatia using the Adria pipeline.

"We ask Croatia to allow the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline, as our exemption from sanctions provides for the possibility of importing Russian oil by sea if pipeline supplies are disrupted," Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on X.

Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar said that Zagreb should be able to help, writing on X that "Croatia will not allow fuel supplies to Central Europe to be jeopardized. We are ready to help solve the acute problem with disruptions."

However, he also criticized Budapest and Bratislava in the same X post for still failing to diversify their energy imports from Russia, adding that "the Adria pipeline is ready, so there are no technical excuses left for any EU country to remain tied to Russian oil. A barrel bought from Russia may seem cheaper to some countries, but it helps finance the war and attacks on the Ukrainian people. It's time to stop this war profiteering."

A report published on February 16 by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), a think tank in Bulgaria, also stated that Hungary does not need Russian oil as other sources are readily available.

"There are no technical or economic reasons to extend the sanctions exemption for Russian oil in Central Europe. Hungary's continued dependence is a political choice that weakens EU unity and undermines confidence in the sanctions regime. A gradual phase-out of Russian oil by the end of 2026 is both possible and important for Europe's long-term energy security," said Martin Vladimirov, director of the CSD's Energy and Climate Program.

Plenković rejected Hungary's request for Russian oil transit through the Croatian pipeline17.02.26, 00:18 • 7966 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Robert Fico
European Union
Brussels
Croatia
Bulgaria
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine