Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković expressed skepticism regarding Budapest's and Bratislava's official request to allow the transportation of Russian oil by sea through the Adriatic pipeline. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The Croatian leader emphasized that Zagreb does not intend to become a tool for circumventing sanctions and supporting the region's energy dependence on Moscow, especially after the cessation of transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline. Hungary and Slovakia, which previously received exemptions from the US and EU to purchase Russian raw materials, are now trying to find alternative routes after the cessation of supplies through Ukrainian territory.

The Croatian government insists that the capacity of the JANAF oil pipeline is entirely sufficient to supply Hungary and Slovakia with non-Russian oil, but Budapest deliberately ignores this possibility. Andrej Plenković accused the Hungarian authorities of manipulation and "war profiteering," emphasizing that Croatia is ready to be a reliable partner only in the matter of diversifying energy sources.

This is an absolutely false version by the Hungarian authorities and the MOL company, which completely distorts the facts. Janaf has all the capabilities to supply the necessary crude oil, but Hungary continues to cling to cheaper Russian sources, citing a lack of alternatives that actually exist.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó sharply reacted to Zagreb's position, calling Croatia an "unreliable transit country" that is trying to profit from the crisis by raising tariffs. The Hungarian side claims that Croatia is hindering the free market in order to establish a monopoly over the energy sector of neighboring states.

Croatia is actually trying to profit from the situation. They want to prevent us from buying Russian oil to secure a monopoly over Hungary and make even more money from us.