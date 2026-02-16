$43.100.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hungary supports US peace efforts in Ukraine, Orbán said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Hungary would support US peace efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Orbán believes that the war would not have started if Donald Trump had been the US president.

Hungary supports US peace efforts in Ukraine, Orbán said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Hungary "will continue to support peace efforts" led by the US to end Russia's war against Ukraine, as he announced during a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Budapest, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"If Donald Trump were president of the United States, this war would not have started," Orbán said.

Rubio pledges US support to Hungarian PM Orban ahead of tense elections16.02.26, 13:45 • 1388 views

"And if he were not president now, we would not even have a chance to end the war peacefully," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orbán added that Hungary "remains ready" to provide a venue for a peace summit in Budapest, if possible.

Addition

Hungary, the publication notes, is at odds with other Western countries over Orbán's continued ties with Russia and refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Hungary, the publication writes, also opposed the European Commission's plans to phase out all Russian gas and LNG imports to the EU by the end of 2027, which deepened the rift with Brussels in relations with Moscow.

Julia Shramko

