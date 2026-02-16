Rubio pledges US support to Hungarian PM Orban ahead of tense elections

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1392 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11338 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17695 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26907 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32865 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48418 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38605 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 10163 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 11370 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15488 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12938 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 10272 views
Publications
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114759 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 174039 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 274 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19618 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 24051 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32281 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30572 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink

Rubio pledges US support to Hungarian PM Orban ahead of tense elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

Donald Trump is ready to help Hungary in case of financial difficulties. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Trump's commitment to Orban's success.

Rubio pledges US support to Hungarian PM Orban ahead of tense elections

US President Donald Trump is ready to help Hungary in case of financial difficulties, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Speaking at the final stage of Hungary's election campaign before the April elections, Rubio also made it clear that Trump is committed to Orbán's success and that the prime minister's re-election is in the US national interest, the publication writes.

After a visit to the White House last year, Orbán said he had received an offer of "financial protection" from the US president. Rubio's comments appear to be the strongest confirmation to date of the US's readiness to provide such assistance if needed, the publication notes.

Rubio's comments came as Orbán tried to close the gap in the polls with Péter Magyar's Tisza party, a former member of the ruling Fidesz party.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party maintains its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party - Reuters13.02.26, 13:46 • 4689 views

"I can say with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success," Rubio said.

As The Guardian notes, Rubio said that the personal connection between Trump and Orbán underpins the strong relationship between the US and Hungary.

He said: "We are entering this golden era of relations between our countries not just because of the unity of our peoples. But because of the relationship you have with the President of the United States. I don't think it's any secret, and it shouldn't be a secret to anyone here, how the President feels about you, how he interacted with you during his first term as President, and now, during his second term as President, that relationship has become even closer…"

Rubio also dismissed some people's views that Hungary is isolated on the international stage, pointing to US investment in the country thanks to "strong leadership" that fosters a business-friendly environment and protects investments. Rubio singled out energy as a particular area where the two countries can cooperate.

EU softens criticism of Orban ahead of Hungarian elections - media16.02.26, 13:06 • 1862 views

"The relationship between the United States and Hungary is as close as I can imagine. And it's not just rhetorically close, it's close in actions and in what's actually happening. I think some evidence of that is in the agreement we just signed, which is based on the historic meeting that took place in November at the White House… The agreement signed today, we hope, is one of many in the coming years."

Orbán said he had "reviewed and analyzed" their bilateral relations, as this is a "new" US president, to whom, according to the Hungarian leader, he also has to adapt.

"A new golden age has dawned in relations between the United States and Hungary. (...) I don't remember – although I have been in politics for about 30 years – when the last time relations between the two countries were at such a high level, so balanced and so friendly. So I sincerely thank President Trump," Orbán said.

Orbán said that "a decision has been made" on 17 American "investments" in Hungary, a record for many years, adding that he is grateful to Hungarians for being allowed to travel to the US without a visa.

Rubio to visit Hungary and Slovakia after Trump's endorsement of Orban10.02.26, 08:30 • 4880 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Marco Rubio
The Guardian
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest