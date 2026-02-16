Rubio pledges US support to Hungarian PM Orban ahead of tense elections

US President Donald Trump is ready to help Hungary in case of financial difficulties, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Speaking at the final stage of Hungary's election campaign before the April elections, Rubio also made it clear that Trump is committed to Orbán's success and that the prime minister's re-election is in the US national interest, the publication writes.

After a visit to the White House last year, Orbán said he had received an offer of "financial protection" from the US president. Rubio's comments appear to be the strongest confirmation to date of the US's readiness to provide such assistance if needed, the publication notes.

Rubio's comments came as Orbán tried to close the gap in the polls with Péter Magyar's Tisza party, a former member of the ruling Fidesz party.

"I can say with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success," Rubio said.

As The Guardian notes, Rubio said that the personal connection between Trump and Orbán underpins the strong relationship between the US and Hungary.

He said: "We are entering this golden era of relations between our countries not just because of the unity of our peoples. But because of the relationship you have with the President of the United States. I don't think it's any secret, and it shouldn't be a secret to anyone here, how the President feels about you, how he interacted with you during his first term as President, and now, during his second term as President, that relationship has become even closer…"

Rubio also dismissed some people's views that Hungary is isolated on the international stage, pointing to US investment in the country thanks to "strong leadership" that fosters a business-friendly environment and protects investments. Rubio singled out energy as a particular area where the two countries can cooperate.

"The relationship between the United States and Hungary is as close as I can imagine. And it's not just rhetorically close, it's close in actions and in what's actually happening. I think some evidence of that is in the agreement we just signed, which is based on the historic meeting that took place in November at the White House… The agreement signed today, we hope, is one of many in the coming years."

Orbán said he had "reviewed and analyzed" their bilateral relations, as this is a "new" US president, to whom, according to the Hungarian leader, he also has to adapt.

"A new golden age has dawned in relations between the United States and Hungary. (...) I don't remember – although I have been in politics for about 30 years – when the last time relations between the two countries were at such a high level, so balanced and so friendly. So I sincerely thank President Trump," Orbán said.

Orbán said that "a decision has been made" on 17 American "investments" in Hungary, a record for many years, adding that he is grateful to Hungarians for being allowed to travel to the US without a visa.

