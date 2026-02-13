Hungary's opposition Tisza party maintains its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party - Reuters

Hungary's main opposition party, Tisza, maintained a 10-percentage-point lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling nationalist Fidesz party in February, according to a poll published on Friday, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

As the publication notes, Orbán faces the biggest challenge to his power since his Fidesz party's landslide victory in 2010, although the election outcome remains uncertain.

The center-right Tisza is led by former government official Péter Magyar, who has stated that his party will fight corruption, unblock billions of euros in frozen European Union funds to support the economy, and firmly anchor Hungary in the EU and NATO.

The latest poll, conducted from January 31 to February 6 by the Idea Institute, showed that 48% of decided voters support Tisza, while 38% support Orbán's Fidesz party, unchanged from the previous month.

The Idea Institute also reported on its official Facebook page that the number of undecided voters decreased by 3 percentage points to 24% over the month.

Over the past month, many voters have decided to support the party, and smaller parties have also been able to take advantage of this - the report says.

According to the poll, two other parties would gain enough votes to enter parliament: both the far-right Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) and the left-wing Democratic Coalition (Demokratikus Koalicio) received 5% support from voters.

The April vote will have significant implications for Europe and its far-right political forces. Orbán, an ally of US President Donald Trump, has repeatedly clashed with the EU on a number of issues, while maintaining friendly ties with Russia and criticizing Ukraine.

The EU accuses Orbán of undermining democratic values in Hungary, which he denies.

Most polls show Fidesz trailing Tisza, despite measures aimed at winning over voters after three years of economic stagnation in Hungary, which also experienced the EU's highest surge in inflation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, pro-government polling agencies show Fidesz in the lead.

A February poll, also published on Friday by the pro-government Nezopont Institute, showed that 46% of voters support Orbán's Fidesz, while 40% support Tisza.

