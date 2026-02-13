Hungary's opposition Tisza party maintains its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party - Reuters

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3694 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12657 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 15147 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 16330 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 30180 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 55415 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 38973 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 52955 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36026 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27880 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.4m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 16836 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 10062 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 16300 views
Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuriesPhoto07:05 AM • 5332 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 17382 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3698 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12662 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 18127 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 51627 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 93062 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 4458 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 22670 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 26944 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 52447 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 45026 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Hungary's opposition Tisza party maintains its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Hungary's opposition Tisza party maintains a 10% lead over Prime Minister Orbán's Fidesz party in February. This is according to a poll conducted by the Idea Institute ahead of the April 12 parliamentary elections.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party maintains its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party - Reuters

Hungary's main opposition party, Tisza, maintained a 10-percentage-point lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling nationalist Fidesz party in February, according to a poll published on Friday, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, Orbán faces the biggest challenge to his power since his Fidesz party's landslide victory in 2010, although the election outcome remains uncertain.

The center-right Tisza is led by former government official Péter Magyar, who has stated that his party will fight corruption, unblock billions of euros in frozen European Union funds to support the economy, and firmly anchor Hungary in the EU and NATO.

The latest poll, conducted from January 31 to February 6 by the Idea Institute, showed that 48% of decided voters support Tisza, while 38% support Orbán's Fidesz party, unchanged from the previous month.

Orban urged not to send money to Ukraine and called the German leader "weak"12.02.26, 16:15 • 3956 views

The Idea Institute also reported on its official Facebook page that the number of undecided voters decreased by 3 percentage points to 24% over the month.

Over the past month, many voters have decided to support the party, and smaller parties have also been able to take advantage of this

- the report says.

According to the poll, two other parties would gain enough votes to enter parliament: both the far-right Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) and the left-wing Democratic Coalition (Demokratikus Koalicio) received 5% support from voters.

The April vote will have significant implications for Europe and its far-right political forces. Orbán, an ally of US President Donald Trump, has repeatedly clashed with the EU on a number of issues, while maintaining friendly ties with Russia and criticizing Ukraine.

The EU accuses Orbán of undermining democratic values in Hungary, which he denies.

Most polls show Fidesz trailing Tisza, despite measures aimed at winning over voters after three years of economic stagnation in Hungary, which also experienced the EU's highest surge in inflation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, pro-government polling agencies show Fidesz in the lead.

A February poll, also published on Friday by the pro-government Nezopont Institute, showed that 46% of voters support Orbán's Fidesz, while 40% support Tisza.

Hungarian opposition leader Magyar accuses Orban of "blackmail in the style of Russia"11.02.26, 17:28 • 5888 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán