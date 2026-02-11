Hungarian politician and leader of the opposition Tisza Party, Péter Magyar, stated that Viktor Orbán plans to leak his intimate videos. He considers this "blackmail in the style of Russia," UNN reports, citing Magyar's post on the social network "X".

Details

According to Magyar, many Hungarian journalists received a link to a video showing the politician with his ex-girlfriend during intimate moments. The Hungarian Prime Minister's rival stated that this video was made with a hidden camera.

I don't know what they want to achieve with this, other than distracting attention from the "death factory" in Göd and the Orbán government's role in it. Yes, I am a 45-year-old man, I have a regular sex life. With an adult partner. I have three minor children, who are obviously ignored by this vile "family" government. But everyone knows very well that I will never succumb to any blackmail. I did not steal 650 billion from the National Bank, did not contribute to the destruction of thousands of children who are state-funded, and did not harm the health of tens of thousands of our compatriots - Magyar stated.

Additionally

The city of Göd is located in the central part of Hungary. It houses a large battery manufacturing plant (mainly for electric vehicles, including Samsung SDI). This enterprise has repeatedly been the subject of scandals due to environmental risks, residents' complaints about odors and deteriorating health, questions regarding compliance with safety standards, and so on.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemy of his state, arguing that it poses a threat to the rising cost of living for Hungarians if the supply of cheap resources from Russia is stopped.