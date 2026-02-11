Hungarian opposition leader Magyar accuses Orban of "blackmail in the style of Russia"

$43.090.06
02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military
February 11, 05:38 AM
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospital
February 11, 07:17 AM
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained
February 11, 07:49 AM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
10:54 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
01:50 PM
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
12:28 PM
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
10:54 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
February 10, 01:55 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Musician
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Odesa
Village
United States
Lviv
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
02:59 PM
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
12:28 PM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
February 9, 05:00 PM
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
February 9, 03:48 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat

Hungarian opposition leader Magyar accuses Orban of "blackmail in the style of Russia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Hungarian opposition party Tisza leader Péter Magyar stated that Viktor Orban plans to leak his intimate videos, calling it "blackmail in the style of Russia." Magyar claims that many journalists received a link to a video where he is with his ex-girlfriend.

Hungarian opposition leader Magyar accuses Orban of "blackmail in the style of Russia"

Hungarian politician and leader of the opposition Tisza Party, Péter Magyar, stated that Viktor Orbán plans to leak his intimate videos. He considers this "blackmail in the style of Russia," UNN reports, citing Magyar's post on the social network "X".

Details

According to Magyar, many Hungarian journalists received a link to a video showing the politician with his ex-girlfriend during intimate moments. The Hungarian Prime Minister's rival stated that this video was made with a hidden camera.

I don't know what they want to achieve with this, other than distracting attention from the "death factory" in Göd and the Orbán government's role in it. Yes, I am a 45-year-old man, I have a regular sex life. With an adult partner. I have three minor children, who are obviously ignored by this vile "family" government. But everyone knows very well that I will never succumb to any blackmail. I did not steal 650 billion from the National Bank, did not contribute to the destruction of thousands of children who are state-funded, and did not harm the health of tens of thousands of our compatriots

- Magyar stated.

Additionally

The city of Göd is located in the central part of Hungary. It houses a large battery manufacturing plant (mainly for electric vehicles, including Samsung SDI). This enterprise has repeatedly been the subject of scandals due to environmental risks, residents' complaints about odors and deteriorating health, questions regarding compliance with safety standards, and so on.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemy of his state, arguing that it poses a threat to the rising cost of living for Hungarians if the supply of cheap resources from Russia is stopped.

Yevhen Ustimenko

