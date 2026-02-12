Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on other countries not to send their money to Ukraine. He believes that "war harms business," but does not mention that this war was started not by Ukraine, but by Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Orbán also made it clear that he does not like the word "competitiveness" at all.

I have some doubts whether many normal people understand what it means - he said.

In addition, the Hungarian Prime Minister called German leader Friedrich Merz a "weak leader," but did not name him aloud for unknown reasons.

Additionally

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemy of his state, arguing that it threatens the rising cost of living for Hungarians if the supply of cheap resources from Russia stops.

He also stated that the European Union's plans for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU are a direct threat to Hungary and its sovereignty.

Recall

US President Donald Trump supported Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in a Truth Social Post, stating that he "fights tirelessly for his Great Country and People".