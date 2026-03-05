IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shores

Photo: AP

A high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy announced the establishment of a new security zone, prohibiting foreign warships from approaching Iran closer than 800 miles. Tehran officially challenged US President Donald Trump, ridiculing his promises to provide escort for commercial vessels through the blocked Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian commander publicly questioned Washington's ability to regain control over shipping in the Persian Gulf, calling American efforts futile. According to the IRGC representative, the world must get used to new rules of the game at sea, which are now dictated exclusively by Tehran.

Now is the time to escort ships, so come and escort them. Trump cannot send his fleet to save those in the Persian Gulf or open the Strait of Hormuz. The equation at sea is now clear — the commander stated in an interview with Mizan news agency.

Warning about new methods of warfare and soldier safety

Tehran emphasizes that it has so far limited itself to using only missiles and drones, but has secret developments in reserve for directly striking enemy forces. The IRGC command warned that American troops would find no refuge in the region, even outside military facilities.

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high

Apart from missiles and drones, we have not yet demonstrated anything else at sea. We will pursue American soldiers to the hotels where they are staying — they will not be safe anywhere. This range represents our operational zone — the Iranian officer emphasized.

Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - Media