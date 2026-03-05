IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shores

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
08:04 PM • 8040 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 18800 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 30597 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 40277 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 28100 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 30857 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 56153 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80379 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67625 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69096 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 22298 views
Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian mediaMarch 4, 04:47 PM • 5570 views
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM • 7898 views
Iraq experiences full blackout, causes not yet namedVideoMarch 4, 05:19 PM • 5100 views
US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White HouseMarch 4, 06:45 PM • 4878 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 22314 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 37972 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 37560 views
IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shores

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The IRGC Navy Commander announced a new security zone, prohibiting foreign warships from approaching Iran closer than 800 miles. Tehran challenged Trump, ridiculing his promises regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shores
Photo: AP

A high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy announced the establishment of a new security zone, prohibiting foreign warships from approaching Iran closer than 800 miles. Tehran officially challenged US President Donald Trump, ridiculing his promises to provide escort for commercial vessels through the blocked Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian commander publicly questioned Washington's ability to regain control over shipping in the Persian Gulf, calling American efforts futile. According to the IRGC representative, the world must get used to new rules of the game at sea, which are now dictated exclusively by Tehran.

Now is the time to escort ships, so come and escort them. Trump cannot send his fleet to save those in the Persian Gulf or open the Strait of Hormuz. The equation at sea is now clear

— the commander stated in an interview with Mizan news agency.

Warning about new methods of warfare and soldier safety

Tehran emphasizes that it has so far limited itself to using only missiles and drones, but has secret developments in reserve for directly striking enemy forces. The IRGC command warned that American troops would find no refuge in the region, even outside military facilities.

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high05.03.26, 00:34 • 2748 views

Apart from missiles and drones, we have not yet demonstrated anything else at sea. We will pursue American soldiers to the hotels where they are staying — they will not be safe anywhere. This range represents our operational zone

— the Iranian officer emphasized.

Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - Media28.02.26, 19:23 • 12879 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran