The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
08:04 PM • 5848 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 14134 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 25956 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 36159 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 25931 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 29822 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 55286 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80004 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67221 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68817 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.7m/s
77%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of JordanMarch 4, 01:27 PM • 6192 views
One of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacksMarch 4, 01:28 PM • 5686 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 12301 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 19739 views
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM • 5762 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 19795 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 25950 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 36155 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 36397 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 36055 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 12335 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 26884 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 34771 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 42229 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 46088 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The cost of chartering a supertanker to transport oil from the US to China has reached a record $29 million. This is due to the escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which has halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high
Photo: Bloomberg

The cost of chartering a supertanker to transport crude oil from the US Gulf of Mexico to China has reached a record $29 million, double the figure from two weeks ago. The sharp increase in logistics costs is due to the escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which has effectively halted shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the blocking of traditional routes, Asian refineries are forced to reorient themselves to American raw materials, but exorbitant freight prices are already leading to the disruption of large commercial agreements.

Impact of shipping costs on pricing and market premiums

According to the Baltic Exchange in London, the cost of delivering one barrel of oil is currently about $14.50, which is almost 20% of the value of West Texas Intermediate futures.

Oil-rich Iraq to cut production after Strait of Hormuz closure03.03.26, 18:34 • 9592 views

This situation has provoked a sharp increase in premiums for American crude oil grades, particularly Mars Blend, to their highest level since 2020. The global energy industry is in shock, as logistics costs are beginning to outweigh the economic benefits of purchasing raw materials in the Atlantic basin.

Disruption of contracts and instability in the supertanker market

The excessive cost of chartering vessels is already forcing some buyers to abandon previous agreements due to the unprofitability of deliveries.

In particular, the Thai refinery PTT canceled a $29 million supertanker booking shortly after the deal was concluded. Industry experts note that such cancellations are becoming widespread during periods of sharp jumps in transportation profitability, which adds even more chaos to the global energy market.

War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently04.03.26, 10:29 • 26650 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
China
United States
Iran
London